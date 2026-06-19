Downtown Burbank Announces Bebe Rexha, Loud Luxury, Celebrity Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Free Fan Zone Experiences for the Official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone

Downtown Burbank announced the full entertainment lineup and fan experience for the Official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Downtown Burbank, taking place July 18–19, 2026.

Coinciding with the tournament’s final weekend, the two-day event will feature live World Cup match viewing, performances by global pop superstar Bebe Rexha and international electronic music duo Loud Luxury, a free street fair, family-friendly soccer activation zone, global food offerings and premium VIP experiences hosted by celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian.

“As the Media Capital of the World, Burbank is uniquely positioned to host a World Cup celebration of this scale,” said Burbank Mayor Tamala Takahashi, “We’re bringing together live matches, international culture, world-class entertainment, and community experiences to create an unforgettable weekend as the world’s biggest sporting event reaches its thrilling conclusion.”

Free Activities and Experiences

Many activities surrounding the Fan Zone will be free and open to the public throughout the weekend, including:

A street fair featuring global food and cultural experiences

A family-friendly soccer activation zone

Interactive fan experiences and community programming

Live entertainment throughout Downtown Burbank

Access to participating Downtown Burbank restaurants, shops and attractions

Additional viewing opportunities are available at the Central Library for the Saturday, July 18 match

The free street fair will extend throughout Downtown Burbank, creating a festival atmosphere that welcomes both visitors exploring the free community programming and fans attending ticketed Fan Zone experiences.

Ticketed Fan Zone Experiences

The ticketed Fan Zone experience includes live watch parties on six large-scale watch party stages, enhanced entertainment programming, passport lounges, premium viewing opportunities, and access to headline entertainment.

On Saturday, July 18, fans can enjoy a post-game performance by international chart-topping duo Loud Luxury and on Sunday July 19, a performance from Grammy-nominated global pop star Bebe Rexha. The concert experience is included with watch party + concert experience admission.

Fans seeking an elevated experience can also purchase access to a VIP Culinary Experience hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian. Available on both July 18 and 19, the experience includes premium match viewing, unlimited curated food and beverage offerings, hospitality lounges, and live culinary demonstrations.

A Regional Destination for World Cup Celebration

Located in the heart of Downtown Burbank, the Fan Zone offers easy access to restaurants, hotels, shopping, and entertainment attractions. The event will take place along San Fernando Boulevard and surrounding streets, from Magnolia Boulevard to Angeleno Avenue.

Tickets and additional event information are available at:

To purchase tickets and get more information about the Official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Downtown Burbank, including free community programming, entertainment, match viewing and VIP experiences, check out fanzone.dtnbur.com