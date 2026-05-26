Downtown Burbank Arts Festival Returns

The Downtown Burbank Arts Festival is back. The festival will be held Saturday, May 30th, and Sunday, May 31st, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public. The Downtown Burbank Arts Festival brings together more than 170 innovative artisans selling handmade wares such as candles and ceramics, fashion and accessory designers, beauty products, and visual art for a one-of-a-kind festival experience unique to Southern California.

Attracting more than 20,000 attendees during the weekend, all are invited to experience the creative process, mingle with artists, and browse more than 600 shops and restaurants in Downtown Burbank. Acoustic musicians will be roaming the festival, performing for guests as they shop their way through the event. Festival attendees are also encouraged to visit the Richard Orlinski Exhibit on the AMC Walkway, featuring bold, contemporary sculptures by the internationally recognized French artist. Guests can explore the exhibit, enjoy the surrounding murals and public art throughout Downtown Burbank, and share photos of their favorite pieces using the hashtag #DTNBUR.

On Sunday, May 31, stop by the FIFA Mobile Tour Bus for an interactive soccer-themed experience in Downtown Burbank. This activation will add to the excitement leading up to the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone and provide guests with a fun opportunity to engage with the spirit of the upcoming tournament.

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026 – Sunday, May 31, 2026

Hours: 11:00AM – 6:00PM (Free + open to the public)

Location: Downtown Burbank on San Fernando Boulevard between Magnolia Boulevard and Angeleno Avenue.

Street Closures: San Fernando Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Magnolia Boulevard and Angeleno Avenue from approximately 6AM Saturday, May 30th until 10PM Sunday, May 31st. Palm Avenue, Orange Grove Avenue, and Olive Avenue will also have limited access. Please avoid unnecessary travel in the Downtown Burbank area bounded by 3rd Street, 1st Street, Magnolia, and Olive.

For more information about the Downtown Burbank Arts Festival, visit www.dtnbur.com/events.