Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Surprises YMCA Families with Gifts at Walmart Burbank

On Friday, December 18 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his men’s care brand PAPATUI made an appearance at Walmart in the Burbank Empire Center, to surprise kids and families from the YMCA Los Angeles chapters. Families were given stockings filled with gifts, and Johnson gifted even provided each family with a $500 Walmart gift certificate and a year’s supply of PAPATUI.

Five lucky kids received “Papatui’s Dwanta Golden Ticket,” giving them the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fill their carts with as many toys as they could pile high. In addition to the surprise shopping spree, the year’s supply of Papatui, and the $500 gift cards, every child received an extra toy from their personal wishlist, ensuring everyone was overwhelmed with joy,

Dwayne Johnson has a personal connection to the YMCA as he spent time in their Hawaii branches when he was growing up. This surprise gifting moment reflects PAPATUI’s commitment to showing up for communities, standing for taking better care, and creating impact beyond the aisle, especially during the holidays.

About PAPATUI

PAPATUI is a men’s care brand founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, built on the belief that self-care should be clean, effective, and accessible to all men. Launched in 2024, PAPATUI was created to fill a long-standing gap in the grooming space. The brand offers efficacious, dermatologist-tested formulas with elevated ingredients and premium fragrances. From skincare to body care and beyond, PAPATUI delivers innovative solutions for all skin types helping men show up as their best, most confident selves every day.

In its first year, PAPATUI quickly made waves in the industry, earning accolades across the board, from the Esquire Grooming Awards for its Enhancing Tattoo Stick to the GQ Grooming Awards for its 48-Hour Antiperspirant Deodorant and the Men’s Health Grooming Awards for its Rejuvenating Facial Toner. The brand has also been recognized by EBONY, GLAMOUR, and Glossy, which named PAPATUI the 2024 Men’s Beauty Brand of the Year. As PAPATUI continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering clean, hardworking products that raise the standard in men’s personal care.