Empire Interchange to Open, Burbank Freeways Ramps to Close

After many years and construction delays, the long-anticipated Empire Interchange at the I-5 Freeway is due to open next week.

With this opening comes another phase of the construction as crews begin their work on the area of the Burbank Blvd. bridge that crosses the I-5 Freeway. As soon as the interchange opens, work will start with the closing of several ramps proceeding the construction.

The following three ramps are scheduled to close as early as this weekend:

(1) The northbound I-5 loop off-ramp to westbound Burbank Boulevard

(2) The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Burbank Boulevard

(3) The westbound Burbank Boulevard loop on-ramp to southbound I-5

(see map below)

Once the ramps close, the I-5 Empire Avenue Interchange should be used for the following:

For the NB I-5 loop off-ramp to WB Burbank Boulevard: Continue north on I-5 and exit at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Boulevard; turn right and take San Fernando Boulevard; turn right on Burbank Boulevard

For the SB I-5 off-ramp to Burbank Boulevard: Drivers may: (1) Exit at Empire Avenue; turn right on Empire Avenue; turn right on Lincoln Street; turn right on Victory Place and continue to Burbank Boulevard

OR

(2) Exit at Empire Avenue; turn left and take San Fernando Boulevard to Burbank Boulevard

OR

(3) Exit at Verdugo Avenue; turn right and take Front Street to Burbank Boulevard

For the WB Burbank Boulevard loop on-ramp to SB I-5: Use the SB I-5 on-ramp at Empire Avenue or the SB I-5 on-ramp at Verdugo Avenue/Front Street.

As early as January of 2020, the Burbank Blvd. bridge will be closed for reconstruction that may take up to 16 months to complete. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.