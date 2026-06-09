Erika Anderson: BUSD Employee Retires After 35 Years

After more than three decades with the school district, the former Burroughs High graduate has time for herself.

By Rick Assad

Erika Anderson donned numerous hats as an invaluable employee during the course of her career with the Burbank Unified School District.

Each step along the way was special for the recently retired Anderson, who spent three and a half decades with the district.

“Over my 35 years my duties varied and as a campus supervisor my duties were not only to keep the campus secure and safe, but to get to know the student body and build relationships to keep our students safe as well,” she said. “My next position with the district was as a health assistant in the health office, taking care of the students and assisting the school nurse with the office duties as needed. I got to build relationships with students as well as their parents in that role.”

Anderson, who graduated from Burroughs High and later attended Los Angeles Valley College, added a final position.

“Lastly, my position as intervention specialist at John Burroughs High School was to work with the student body closely, encouraging them to attend classes and keep motivated throughout the school year,” she explained. “Working with families to help students attend school was a big portion of that job.”

Anderson used her varied strengths to her advantage.

“The assets that I hold are my ability to have compassion and empathy for the students during a trying time in their life,” she stated. “Students have a lot of pressure on them during their school years, and I love being a part of helping them get through years that aren’t always easy for all students.”

Besides working for the BUSD, Anderson was employed by the Burbank Parks And Recreation Department.

“During my time with Park and Rec, I started as a lifeguard right after high school and transitioned into a recreation leader later on in life,” she offered. “As a recreation leader, I worked with the camps, ensuring an enjoyable summer for all our Burbank campers.”

Anderson talked about her time as a lifeguard.

“Working as a lifeguard was an amazing job,” she stated. “I always enjoy teaching swim lessons and supervising the pool. Keeping everyone safe has always been a part of my life throughout all these years even at such a young age.”

There is no question that being involved in education at any level is a role that is vital.

Whether it’s grammar school, middle school, high school, college, graduate school, medical school or law school, students are the future business leaders, scientists, lawyers, doctors, teachers, writers and entrepreneurs.

“I think working for BUSD was an important role for me and other classified workers and an important part of what makes a school run.” Anderson said. “Working for BUSD can be very fulfilling both personally and professionally because you are helping students thrive.”

Anderson knows that her job was important in more ways than one.

“I found working for BUSD very rewarding,” she said. “It has been a huge part of my life since I was 19 years old and I have made many great friends throughout that time. It truly shaped the path of my life.”

Being a member of a team is what makes the entire organization successful and having people behind you is always helpful.

“I have always had great mentors in the school district and amazing supervisors,” she said.

After working for three and a half decades, Anderson knows her way around the BUSD and is also ready to offer some pointers if this occupation is something others would like.

“My advice would be to find a job that interests them and go for it! Working for BUSD can be very rewarding,” she said. “It is what you make of it.”

Though Anderson is retired, she will miss some aspects of the job.

“The part of the job I will miss the most is working with all the students,” she said. “And all the amazing coworkers and friends I have made throughout the years. I love to see them all on a daily basis.”

After serving so many people for so long during her tenure at the BUSD, it’s only fair that Anderson have fun and enjoy her time away from school. She deserves it.