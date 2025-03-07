Experience Exceptional Dental Care with Dr. Nicole G. Nalbandian in Burbank

Dr. Nicole Nalbandian is dedicated to providing exceptional, comprehensive dental care in Burbank, California. With a patient-first approach, the practice focuses on high-quality, conservative, and long-lasting treatments to enhance oral health well-being. By integrating state-of-the-art technology and personalized treatment plans, Dr. Nalbandian ensures patient comfort, optimal results, and a positive dental experience. Whether you need preventative care, cosmetic enhancements, or restorative solutions, Dr. Nalbandian is committed to delivering excellence in a welcoming, stress-free environment. She takes the time to understand each patient’s unique needs, creating customized care plans that promote both health and aesthetic confidence.

Dr. Nicole G. Nalbandian is a UCLA School of Dentistry graduate, holding a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree and advanced training certificated in restorative and cosmetic dentistry. Those who know Dr. Nalbandian quickly come to realize that dentistry truly is one of her greatest passions. Her dedication to continuing education and the latest advancements in dentistry allow her to offer a wide range of high-quality dental services, including routine cleanings, teeth whitening, veneers, dental implants, and full-mouth rehabilitation.

By prioritizing cutting-edge techniques, patient education, and compassionate care, Dr. Nalbandian has become a trusted and highly recommended choice for those seeking modern, reliable, and minimally invasive dental treatment in Burbank. Patients can expect a warm, friendly, and professional atmosphere, where their health, comfort, and satisfaction always come first.

DR. NICOLE G. NALBANDIAN

📞 Call or Text us (818) 843-1600

✉️ Email: NalbandianDDS@Gmail.com

Website: NalbandianDentsitry.com

📍 Address: 1512 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank, CA 91506

Office hours

Monday: 9am-5pm

Tuesday: 9am-5pm

Wednesday: 10pm – 7pm

Thursday: 8am – 5pm

Saturdays: 8am-3pm