Face Covering Enforcement with Citations to Begin in Burbank October 16

Burbank has hired an outside company, Willdan Corporation, to begin giving administrative citations to people who refuse to follow the County guidelines for face coverings (masks).

While the Willdan representatives are contracted, civilian employees and carry no police powers, the police department will respond to calls related to face covering violations if the circumstances dictate the need for police presence, or if a suspected crime is committed, according to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department in an email.

Some have asked if they are compelled by law to give their ID to non-sworn personal (not Police Officers). Green said that Police Officers will not be forcing anyone to identify themselves in relation to any administrative enforcement actions on the part of the Willdan Corporation and the police department has not empowered anyone.

The City Council passed the ordinance earlier after getting many complaints about people not wearing masks downtown or other places such as the Chandler Bikeway.

The following came in a press release from the Burbank Police Department:

The City of Burbank recently approved an order authorizing the administrative enforcement of face covering requirements in certain public places. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released guidance for the use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, and that face coverings could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities. Since the emergence of COVID-19, the City of Burbank and Burbank Police Department have sought to gain compliance with face covering requirements with an emphasis on education. However, both the City and Police Department are continuing to receive complaints about the lack of face coverings on the Chandler Bikeway, in downtown Burbank, the Magnolia Park business district, and in City parks. To help remedy this situation, the City of Burbank has entered into an agreement with Willdan Engineering to have primary responsibility for the issuance of administrative citations with accompanying fines for those who still do not wear a face covering where required. Burbank Municipal Code (BMC) Section 1-1-108.1 provides authority for the issuance of administrative citations for persons in violation of City code(s). The fine schedule is $100 for a first citation, $200 for a second citation, and $500 for any subsequent citations issued for violations of the same ordinance within a 12-month period. Face covering enforcement will begin on Friday, October 16, 2020, and will focus on areas receiving the majority of complaints, to include the Chandler Bikeway, downtown Burbank, the Magnolia Park business district, and City parks. Face covering requirements implemented by the County of Los Angeles do apply in the City of Burbank. In addition, and pursuant to the authority vested in the Director of Emergency Services under Burbank Municipal Code Section 5-2-106, the following, more restrictive rules and regulations have been instituted specific to and within the City of Burbank concerning the wearing of face coverings in certain places: Face Coverings, which cover the mouth and nose, shall be worn under the following conditions: Persons who are outside on San Fernando Boulevard between Angeleno Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard except when seated at an outdoor dining table and they are eating or drinking.

Persons queuing in a line outdoors whether on public or private property; regardless if with members of their own household;

Persons on Chandler Bikeway while stopped at any intersection whether a pedestrian or cyclist;

Persons on Chandler Bikeway or in a City Park including hiking trails who may be in contact with or walking near or past others who are non-household members; meaning a face covering must be visible and ready to be immediately put on whenever a pedestrian approaches within 10 feet of a non-household member;

Persons patronizing public transit including waiting or sitting at a bus stop or shelter. The Burbank Police Department will defer enforcement authority to representatives from Willdan Engineering. Burbank Police will assume a support role and respond to calls related to administrative face covering violations only when circumstances dictate the need for a police presence, or when it is suspected that a crime has been committed. All citizens are encouraged to wear face coverings when in public or in close proximity of others and to obey face covering requirements.