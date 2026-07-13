Family Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Near Burbank

A family is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing early Wednesday morning after she was last seen in Burbank.

According to a social media post shared by a family member, Violet Aquino was last seen at approximately 4:57 a.m. at the Shell gas station near Hollywood Way and Glenoaks Boulevard.

The family says she was seen getting into a gold or champagne-colored Toyota Tundra with damage to the front passenger side. They also stated that she was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a backpack. According to the family, she does not have her cell phone with her.

The family has released surveillance video and a missing person flyer in hopes that someone may recognize the vehicle or have information about the girl’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately or call 911 if they believe they have located the child.

The family is asking the community to share the information in hopes of bringing her home safely.