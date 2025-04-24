Family Service Agency Of Burbank’s 17 th Annual Care Walk This Saturday

The Family Service Agency of Burbank Is hosting its 17 th annual 5K

Care Walk on April 26, 2025 at Johnny Carson Park. This non-competitive event is fun for the entire family.

All of the proceeds from the Walk go to support the no-cost school-based counseling programs

at 18 Burbank Unified School District campuses. These services are provided by the Family Service Agency’s professional staff.

Additionally, there are two student care centers, located at both high schools, as well as special education student services.

Last year, over 2,000 students received mental health counseling for a total of 9,490 hours

of essential direct individual or group care. This includes specialized support for 130 students with disabilities.



(Photo by Ross A. Benson)

This event will honor the Burbank Park and Recreation Department, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary of community service this year. The

Department has been awarded numerous recognitions by county and state organizations for its outstanding programs and services. The

collaborative relationship between The Family Services Agency and the Parks and Recreation Department began in earnest following the

Youth Solution Summit in 2001.

The partnership led to the creation of school-based no-cost counseling programs. Launched in 2004 for middle school students, the program quickly expanded to high schools and elementary schools. It continues today, 20 years after providing impactful and critical service. This partnership exemplifies the power of resource-sharing and community commitment in addressing mental

health and wellness for Burbank’s youth.

Interested participants can register on line at www.CAREWALKOFBURBANK.org. Individual registration fees are $30.00 for youth (K-!2) and seniors. Adult fees are $40.00. Teams (maximum of 10 individuals) can register for $225.00 for youth and seniors. Adult teams are $325.00. On-site registration is also available for a fee of $35.00 for youth and seniors, and $45.00 for adults.

Participants will receive an event T-shirt and a pancake breakfast, generously provided by Command Performance. In addition, there will be exhibitors. Individual sponsors have provided donations which make this event possible. Join the fun and help the Family Service Agency of Burbank raise funds for the critical no-cost school-based counseling programs.