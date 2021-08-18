Favoritea Shines With Colorful Boba, Fruit And Milk Teas, Serves Up Tasty Chinese Snacks And Dishes

Boba and milk teas have become very popular in recent years, and Burbank’s latest addition to the bubble tea scene, Favoritea, shows the competition how to do it right.

Serving up one of the best milk teas in Burbank, Favoritea boasts an extensive, customizable menu of chilled drinks. With flavors from jasmine, rose, lavender, taro, matcha, strawberry, honey, coffee and mocha to peach mango, pineapple, lychee and more, the tiny shop in the Chuck E Cheese shopping center located just south of Burbank High School also offers Chinese appetizers and entrees.

What makes Favoritea’s milk teas so good? Number one for us is the honey boba or tapioca pearls. Favoritea’s boba pearls are the perfect consistency, lightly chewy without being tough, lightly sweet, with a great mild texture and flavor. Number two, the drinks are highly customizable with level of sweetness, adding boba or jelly, amount of ice and type of milk.

While their drinks’ standard sweetness level is a little too sweet for our taste, we’ve found 50% sugar the perfect amount. For those who want a little more sweetness, 125% sugar is an option, too.

For those who don’t want milk in their tea, Favoritea offers a number of iced fruit teas. They also serve a couple coffee based drinks, too. Another plus is that the cups are sturdy and not flimsy as they can often be at other boba shops.

We’ve tried a few appetizers. The popcorn chicken is terrific. Served hot and lightly dusted with chili powder, it is delicious. We selected mild spice for the order and found it enough heat for us. The vegetable egg rolls come with the standard sweet orange sauce and are quite tasty.

The sesame balls, filled with sweet red bean paste, are lightly fried and absolutely perfect for a quick snack. The dough is nicely chewy outside and airy inside and properly complemented by the right amount of red bean paste.

Favoritea’s Chinese plates look fairly standard, but also quite delicious. We haven’t had the chance to try them yet, but look forward to checking out their entrees. They offer a number of stir-fried vegetable and tofu dishes, along with the requisite fried rice and noodle dishes, orange chicken, broccoli beef and kung pao chicken.

Currently operating for takeout orders only, Favoritea makes online ordering easy and fast, utilizing Toasttab. Our drink and appetizer orders have been ready within 15 minutes of ordering.

Based on their milk tea and sesame ball game alone, Favoritea earns a Tops In Town.

Restaurant Info: Favoritea is located at 928 N. San Fernando Boulevard Suite D, Burbank, CA 91504. (747) 333-0723. Favoritea is open Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Favoritea receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)