Felony Charge Filed Against Man That Assaulted Student on Street After School

Quick action by Burbank police officers last Friday led to the arrest of a man who was accused of an assault on a student who was walking to a bus stop after leaving Huerta Middle School.

According to Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department, “On Friday, April 19, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Victory and Alameda in regards to a possible assault. The victim, a 13-year-old female, reported that while she was walking to the bus stop after school, she was approached by an unknown adult male who made inappropriate comments and touched her inappropriately”.

After getting a description of the suspect from the victim, police located the man, identified as 42-year-old Tyrone Del Mar, a transient a short distance away, where they took him into custody without incident.

After the arrest, detectives sent the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which reviewed the case and filed one count of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age and one misdemeanor count of child annoying against Del Mar.

We will update this story later tonight. We have asked the school district to comment.