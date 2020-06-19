Fireworks Causes Small Brush Fire Near Starlight Estates

Burbank Police were on scene and on patrol in the Starlight Estates after a nearby resident called complaining about a group gathering at Bel Aire Drive and Vista Ridge, upon the officer’s arrival he noticed grass burning near the side of the road and requested Burbank Fire to respond.

Burbank Fire dispatched 3 engine companies a rescue ambulance and Battalion Chief Tray White to the incident, Engine 16 located nearby were the first on the scene reporting a small area of grass burning heading downhill with no prevailing winds. The crew from Engine 16 was right next to a fire hydrant for a supply of water to help extinguish the fire.

While firefighters were extinguishing the fire Burbank police had rounded up a dozen juveniles who were responsible for lighting an incendiary device such as fireworks in the area minutes prior.

Burbank police had to send additional units to assist in traffic control, while officers took the information from the juveniles and called their parents to come to the scene to retrieve their kids.

The fire dept knocked the grass fire and released the remainder of the equipment as police officers talked to the local residents about the incident and the ongoing problems occurring nightly in the area.