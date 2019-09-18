Former California State PTA President Speaks At Burbank Council PTA Event

The Burbank Council Parent Teacher Association (PTA) holds a Community Engagement Night featuring former California State PTA President Carol Kocivar, on Wednesday evening, September 25.

While Kocivar has worked as an attorney, journalist and ombudsperson, she currently is an editorial contributor to ed100.org, a free online website that helps users learn about the California education system. She also hosts the “Looking at Education” program on KALW Public Radio.

According to the Burbank Council PTA media release, Kocivar will talk about issues focused on the state of public education in California: “how public schools are funded, teacher salaries and the state pension crisis, current legislation that could affect how our schools are funded and how parents and community members can advocate for change for our kids.”

“Among PTA leaders in California, Carol’s reputation as a fierce advocate for children and youth is legendary,” commented Burbank Council PTA President Wendi Harvel.

“Her vast knowledge of California’s education system comes from her many years of work with the PTA and education community and she has inspired countless parents, teachers and community members to get involved in supporting and improving California schools.”

“She is a dynamic and energetic speaker who has an amazing talent to take complex topics and phrase them in a way that is accessible to all. We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to hear her speak.”

“This is not just a PTA event; it’s an event for the whole community,” added Harvel. “It is a great opportunity for anyone looking to get real answers as to how our schools are funded.”

The Burbank Council Community Engagement Night begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free, but seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be held at Luther Burbank Middle School, which is located at 3700 Jeffries Ave, Burbank, CA 91505.

More information on the Burbank Council PTA can be found here.