Free Ice Cream and a Powerful Message: Red Sand Project Burbank on July 26

The first 150 participants at this Saturday’s Red Sand Project Burbank event will be treated to free ice cream sandwiches from Handel’s Ice Cream — but the real takeaway is a powerful message about human trafficking.

From 12 to 2 p.m. on July 26, community members will gather at the UMe Credit Union parking lot at 3000 Magnolia Boulevard to take part in a striking public art installation. Participants will pour red sand into pavement cracks in the parking lot, symbolizing those who have “fallen through the cracks” of society due to human trafficking.

A short speaker program will begin at 12:30 p.m., featuring Burbank Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi along with representatives from ZOE International and Journey Out, two nonprofits dedicated to combating human trafficking and supporting its victims.

This marks the first time the Red Sand Project is being held at this location, expanding on annual installations hosted at St. Francis Xavier Church in Burbank. The July 26th event is organized by the Zonta Club of Burbank Area, Burbank Noon Rotary Club, and Kiwanis Club of Burbank, and supported by a Community Events and Program Grant from the City of Burbank.

In addition to the art installation and ice cream, attendees can enjoy music and community booths. The event also coincides with the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30. This Burbank event is a local initiative of the Red Sand Project founded by Molly Gochman.

For those who cannot make the July 26th event, St. Francis Xavier Church at 3800 Scott Road will also host Red Sand Project installations following its 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mass on Sunday, July 27.

For more information, visit www.redsandprojectburbank.org and to register go to https://www.zontaburbank.org/event-details-registration/red-sand-project-burbank.