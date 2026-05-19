Friends of Monterey Honors Elin Avakemian with  2nd Annual Scholarship

Friends of Monterey will proudly recognize the recipient of their second annual scholarship, Elin Avakemian, at the school’s graduation on Friday, May 29. Avakemian will receive $500 to support her future endeavors thanks to Friends of Monterey’s partnership with the Burbank Rotary Foundation.

Elin Avakemian

(Photo by Ryley Whitaker)

Elin Avakemian came to Monterey as a junior in the fall of 2025 with the aspiration of graduating a full year early. She was dual enrolled at Los Angeles Valley College in order to achieve that goal.

“What helped me succeed at Monterey was the constant support from peers and staff here,” said Avakemian, “Monterey shaped my mindset, build confidence, and gave me opportunities to grow.”

School counselor Gabrielle Sharaga is one of the staff members who works closely with each student at Monterey to ensure they are meeting the goals they set for themselves. “Despite going through some difficult circumstances in the past, Elin maintains a positive attitude and bright outlook for her future,” said Sharaga, “I am extremely impressed by Elin’s drive and determination to make the world a better place.”

Avakemian will attend Glendale Community College in the fall where she plans to complete her general education requirements with the dream of transferring to UCLA to study biology and eventually become a pediatric dentist. “I am passionate about working with children and hope to create a positive and comfortable environment for them and help them feel comfortable with their smiles,” said Avakemian, “It is important to me to make dentistry accessible to everyone, so I want to build an affordable clinic.”

“Her face lights up as she talks about her plans to become a pediatric dentist,” added Sharaga, “Her passion for the medical field and working with young people is evident.”

Avakemian says her dream of becoming a pediatric dentist is deeply connected to her family’s values and sacrifices. “My father always hoped to pursue a path in dentistry, but after coming to America with a family to support, he had to put those dreams aside and focus on building a stable life for us,” she explained, “Watching his hard work and determination has inspired me to continue the dream that means so much to both of us.”

As part of a small group of students in the school’s peer-to-peer reading program, Avakemian spent many hours at local elementary schools reading books representing diverse backgrounds. The partnership with the Destiny Education Project helps all youth feel seen and reflected in literature. Avakemian also helps check in students every morning and gives new students tours to help them gain confidence that they belong on the Monterey campus.

“This scholarship means more to me than financial support, it feels like proof that all the hard work, discipline, and dedication I’ve put into my future truly matter,” said Avakemian, “This motivates me to keep striving toward a career where I can make an impactful difference in people’s lives.”

Monterey High School is considered one of the best continuation schools in the state by the California Continuation Education Association Plus, in part because of increased instructional minutes in the school day and the advisory classes offered to all students. This year the Monterey Class of 2026 has received nine of the locally awarded scholarships.

Friends of Monterey formed in 2023 as a group of mostly former PTA leaders who joined together to fill in many of the gaps in support for the school that doesn’t have a PTA of its own. The Burbank Noon Rotary Club has been serving the Burbank community since 1923, and their Foundation was proud to play a part in stewarding donations for the scholarship.

“Community partnerships are the adhesive that both strengthen our city and enable us to turn ideas into realities,” said Suzanne Weerts, chair of the Friends of Monterey scholarship committee, “The many education advocates who support Monterey behind the scenes have big dreams about how we can make a difference, but it is long-established groups like the Rotary Club who help make things happen, and we are grateful for the support.”

For more information about MONTEREY’S SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS contact Gabrielle Sharaga at GabrielleSharaga@burbankusd.org. Additional information on Monterey High School is available at https://mhs.burbankusd.org/