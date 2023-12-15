“Frozen” Musical Theatre Kids Camp Starts Monday at The Colony Theatre

The Colony Theatre has partnered with Daurden Performing Arts Conservatory to bring a musical theatre kids camp to Burbank from December 18-22.

The after school workshops are open to kids ages 6-11 years old and run from 3:30PM-5:00PM. Daurden Instructors will teach young artists the songs, dances, and scenes from Disney’s classic “Frozen.” At the end of the week, the kids will culminate all their hard work to a final musical performance.

During the five day workshop, kids will be practicing singing, acting, dancing and performing. Classes include things like vocal warm ups, improvisation, line study, dance, scripts, song, and choreography, all leading up to their final performance of “Frozen: The Musical.”

“We are thrilled to partner and collaborate with Daurden Performing Arts Conservatory. This partnership brings such excitement to our mission of offering arts programming and training to our local youth,” said Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director of The Colony Theater. “This musical theater camp is going to be so much fun for both kids and parents, as we look to continue providing innovative entertainment and educational opportunities to the community.”

Registration closes on Saturday 12/16/23, and space is limited to 25 students. Sign up your child today to get them started in the world of musical theatre. Register Here: https://www.hisawyer.com/daurden-performing-arts-conservatory/schedules/activity-set/583094

__________________________________

About The Colony Theatre

The Colony Theatre Company began its distinguished history of continuous production in 1975, when it was incorporated as a non-profit organization by a group of young Los Angeles television actors eager to return to their theatre roots. It was to remain in residence at the 99-seat Studio Theatre Playhouse in the Silver Lake district of Los Angeles for the next 25 years.

In January of 1996, the Council awarded the building to The Colony, and allocated city funds to convert it to a state-of-the-art performance space. After four years devoted to design and construction, the company moved into its new Burbank home in 2000, becoming officially The Colony Theatre Company in Residence at Burbank Center Stage, a fully operating Equity theatre.

The spacious, yet intimate facility features stadium seating with a clear view of the thrust stage from every seat, an elegant but comfortable lobby, many restaurants within walking distance, and plenty of safe, free parking.

​The Colony Theatre has evolved into a well-established, award-winning, nationally recognized theatre, renowned for the extremely high quality of its productions. It has received countless awards for excellence, and has been listed in the Encyclopedia Britannica Almanac as one of “25 Notable US Theater Companies.”

__________________________________