Gain Credit Union Honors Local Students With Scholarships

Gain Federal Credit Union hosted an event recently to honor and celebrate the recipients of the prestigious Gaining Ground Scholarship.

The Gaining Ground Scholarship, which recognizes and rewards outstanding students, awarded a total of $13,000 to ten remarkable students representing six different high schools. The scholarship aims to alleviate the financial burden on young adults, who often face difficult choices that can significantly affect their future careers due to soaring education costs.

Gain Federal Credit Union extends congratulations to the deserving Gaining Ground Scholarship recipients. These exceptional individuals have exemplified excellence in both their academic pursuits and their dedication to making a difference in their communities.