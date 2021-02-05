Gain Federal Credit Union Supports Burbank Restaurants in Trying Times

In concert with the return of outdoor dining in Burbank, Gain is offering its members 5% Cash Back at Restaurants‡ through the month of February.

The offer is good for meals at all local restaurants including takeout, outdoor dining, and delivery.

Gain Federal Credit Union was already poised to offer its Fantastic Features in 2021 when California’s stay-at-home order was lifted. The return of outdoor dining prompted the team to bring back a fan favorite to make quarantine eats taste a little bit better while supporting local restauranteurs during a difficult time. Gain’s members now get 5% Cash Back at Restaurants. Any purchase made at an eatery, whether it be takeout, outdoor dining, or delivery is eligible whenever the Gain Platinum Rewards Mastercard® is used.

To support the local economy, the deal covers entire purchases including food, drink, taxes, and tip.

“We wanted to do something fun for our members that was also impactful for the local businesses who have been battling the economic effects of the pandemic for so long,” said Gain’s Director of Business Development, Brock Collins. “We hope everyone in the San Fernando Valley is encouraged to enjoy a nice meal wherever they choose and to keep our local food scene thriving.”

So, eat up, Burbank! This promotion runs through February of 2021.

Remember: Delivery drivers, servers, and food preparers are also serving on the front lines of this new world, so be sure to tip. A lot. It counts towards your cashback!

To learn more or apply for the Gain Platinum Rewards Mastercard, visit GainFCU.com/Fantastic-Features.

Gain Federal Credit Union was established in June of 1940 as Burbank City Employees Federal Credit Union. It was comprised of people who joined together by pooling their money to create their own special organization for saving and borrowing. Today, Gain is a $400+ million financial organization with more than 65 associates serving the financial needs of over 21,000 Members. Gain is the trusted neighborhood partner that supports the financial health and well-being of its members and community.

‡ Earn 1 point (points are also referred to as “Cash Back”) per dollar spent for net retail purchases (qualifying purchases less credits, returns and adjustments) and 5 points per dollar spent for restaurant purchases made with your Gain Platinum Rewards Mastercard credit card at eligible restaurants as designated by us. Eligible restaurants and their associated Merchant Category Codes (“MCC”) are 5812, 5813 and 5814. Purchases made at restaurants that do not process transactions under these “MCC” codes will not qualify and you will not receive bonus points. For complete details see the Platinum Rewards Points Disclosure at gainfcu.com/credit-cards/platinum-rewards-mastercard.html. This promotion is valid for purchases made at the identified Merchant Category Codes from 01/29/2021 through 02/28/2021. See Credit Union for complete details.