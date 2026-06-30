George Saikali declares candidacy for BUSD Board of Education, Trustee Area 4

On Wednesday, June 24, George Saikali formally declared his candidacy for the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education in Trustee Area 4. The event, hosted at Tequila’s Restaurant, was opened by former Burbank Mayor Marsha Ramos, who served as Master of Ceremonies.

When asked what motivated him to run for the Board, George Saikali replied,

“I am running for the Burbank Unified School District Board of Education in Trustee Area 4 because our students deserve strong schools, our teachers and staff deserve steadfast support, and our community deserves transparent, responsible leadership. We must protect the district’s financial health while ensuring every student has access to a high-quality education that prepares them for success. I am committed to listening, leading with integrity, and always putting students first.”

George Saikali has proudly called Burbank home since 1997. Born in Lebanon and immigrating to the United States in 1981, he built his life in this community and raised two children here.

He began his career in youth development at the Burbank YMCA in December 1985 and went on to serve four additional YMCA organizations across Los Angeles County. Since 2010, he has served as President & CEO of the YMCA of Glendale. With more than four decades of experience in community leadership and financial development, he brings seasoned judgment, strategic thinking, and a strong record of responsible decision-making.

Throughout his career, George has been driven by a simple belief: strong community institutions can change lives. His work has focused on creating opportunities for children, supporting families, and strengthening the neighborhoods they call home.

George is a graduate of North Carolina University, where he earned a degree in Political Science with a minor in Business Administration. His 41-year career has included leading three major successful capital campaigns in Gardena, Burbank, and Glendale. He and his wife, Mary, are proud parents of Lara and Michael, both graduates of Burbank Unified schools. In his free time, he enjoys music and sports.

Among his proudest accomplishments, George helped turn around the financial performance of four YMCA organizations, transforming deficit operations into sustainable community resources. He also helped open the Community Dental Clinic inside the Burbank YMCA in 2001, expanding access to care for children from working families across the region.

George’s long record of service in Burbank includes involvement with the Burbank Noon Rotary Club, the Burbank Youth Task Force, the Kid’s Community Dental Clinic Board, and the Burbank Human Relations Council, where he served as Board Member, Past President, and continues as a current member.

Speakers at the launch event in support of Saikali included Burbank City Councilmember Konstantine Anthony, who noted that he is the only Councilmember with children currently enrolled in BUSD. Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian emphasized Saikali’s integrity and leadership in bringing communities together. Victor Dominguez, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Metropolitan YMCA, said Saikali helped overturn deficit spending and stabilize each YMCA under his leadership, describing him as a “fixer” he relied upon for decades. Local Trustee Area 4 resident Steve Harp, a youth boxing coach for the Burbank and Glendale YMCAs for more than 30 years, highlighted Saikali’s partnerships, kindness, and integrity.

Former BUSD Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services and Burbank City Treasurer Debbie Kukta emphasized the importance of Saikali’s fiscal leadership strengths,

“Saikali will bring much-needed business and financial expertise to the Burbank Unified School Board. After years of structural deficits and erosion of reserves, the Los Angeles County Office of Education designated the District as a ‘Lack of Going Concern’ and assigned a Fiscal Expert to assist with budget, cash flow, and internal controls. Burbank cannot continue with business as usual. As a member of the Board, Saikali would provide informed fiscal oversight, ask the right questions, and help guide sound financial decisions that restore stability and protect educational programs.”

Additional attendees included former Burbank Mayor Jef Vander Borght and former Board of Education members Roberta Reynolds and Larry Applebaum. Also in attendance were many BUSD teachers and community members.