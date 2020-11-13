Get It and Go at Tallyrand this Thanksgiving

Tallyrand is keeping the Thanksgiving tradition alive with its famous Thanksgiving Day Offerings featuring a Roast Turkey Dinner and Baked Ham Dinner for $24.95 each. The dinners also include a dinner salad, homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing (included with the turkey special only), gravy made from scratch in house, yams, their warm sourdough bread, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

“Thanksgiving is our busiest day of the year. We generally roast 2900 pounds of turkey, mash over 800 pounds of potatoes and make gallons and gallons of our homemade turkey gravy which is hard to beat! We pride ourselves on this day and the long following Tallyrand has in the Burbank community,” says Tallyrand owner, Karen Ross.



Tallyrand will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm for TO GO orders only. Phone orders will only be accepted for advance orders of 12 or more. When guests arrive on Thanksgiving day, they will walk into the front desk where multiple stations will be taking and processing orders. Two kitchens will be maintaining the orders so that food will be ready within minutes. We are not sure what this year will bring but we will be ready to welcome all and prepare each person an individual meal they can take out and enjoy in the comfort of their home,” adds Ross.



Their choice to do TO GO orders only is new this year and because in years past people have waited over an hour to have a seat in their restaurant, they wanted to create a safe and comfortable environment for their guests. “We just didn’t want to risk having too many people waiting to dine outside with the pandemic,” says Ross.



Other items from their special menu will be available to go as well including their famous Hot Turkey Sandwich, Choice NY steak, Steak Sandwich, Halibut Steak, Turkey Melt and Deluxe Burger. All of their cocktails, wine & beer selections will be available for to go orders as well.



The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, leading businesses to adapt and come up with creative ways to reach their customers during this difficult time. Tallyrand has worked hard to bring in people with their Friday night live music and their outdoor Bloody Mary Bar on weekends. “I am doing my very best to adapt and keep Tallyrand steady during this really turbulent time.

It has been extremely difficult for eight months. We are surrounded by loyal patrons and our longstanding staff and that combo has made this time easier,” adds Ross.



So skip the hours of cooking in the kitchen, the sink full of dishes, and the long list of shopping for ingredients, all while supporting one of Burbank’s most beloved restaurants, and opt for a Thanksgiving dinner from Tallyrand.