Get Out Of Town!: Angkor: The Lost Empire Of Cambodia At California Science Center

The special exhibit and 3D IMAX film for Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia has recently debuted at the California Science Center, located in Downtown Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. It’s an amazing exploration into a wealthy, innovative and massive Khmer empire that dominated Southeast Asia and Southern China from the ninth to fifteenth centuries, with its greatest prosperity from the eleventh to thirteenth centuries.

We’d encourage visitors to view the 40-minute 3D IMAX film on the Khmer Empire and Angkor ahead of their entry to the exhibit, which is located on the third floor of the California Science Center.

The engrossing film explains much of the general history of the Khmer empire and the rise of the capital city of Angkor, largely due to technological and agricultural innovations for providing water and food to its population of 700 – 900,000 people, making it the largest pre-Industrial era city in the world.

Most people are familiar with the beautiful and complex architecture of Angkor Wat, Angkor Thom, Bayon and other areas of the Khmer empire that draw millions of tourists yearly to Cambodia. The film and exhibit explore the various aspects of the peoples who lived there and why the nearly one million inhabitants of the area disappeared from the urban center within a hundred years, by the end of the fifteenth century.

Ticket purchase options for timed entry to Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia film and exhibit are available online via the California Science Center website. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office in person, but may sell out for certain showings and entry times depending on attendance.

Tickets start at $19.95 for the exhibit and $8.95 for the IMAX for adults, with a few dollars discount for children, students, seniors and members, as well as for those purchasing both the exhibit and film package. More information can be found online at the Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia exhibit webpage.

The California Science Center is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

No visit to the California Science Center is complete without a stroll through the adjacent, and free to the public, Exposition Park Rose Garden. We highly recommend Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia for an educational and fascinating experience nearby for Burbankers who want to get out of town for a few hours.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.