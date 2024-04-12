Get Out Of Town!: CicLAvia – Venice Boulevard

Burbankers may wish to Get Out of Town for the upcoming CicLAvia Venice Boulevard event on Sunday, April 21.

Nearly six miles of car-free streets connecting Palms, Mar Vista and Venice Beach will be open to the public for the 51st CicLAvia event from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to walk, jog, bike, roller skate or just be present at the free event.

CicLAvia Venice Boulevard includes four mandatory walking-zone Hubs “filled with plenty of activities and programs along the route,” according to the organization’s press release.

The Venice Beach Hub will be located at Windward Circle. The Mar Vista Hub will be located on Venice Boulevard near Beethoven Street. The Palms Hub will be located on Venice Boulevard near Huron Avenue. The National Hub will be located on Venice Boulevard west of National Boulevard.

“Hubs offer family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. Free pedicab rides are available at each information booth. Use the CicLAvia digital map to plan which businesses, local gems, activities along the route, and Hubs to check out during the event.”

“Inspired by Bogotá’s weekly ciclovía, which celebrates its 50th year anniversary in 2024, CicLAvia has been temporarily closing streets to car traffic and opening them as public parks in Los Angeles since 2010. Over the past 13-plus years CicLAvia has helped communities re-imagine a greener and cleaner Los Angeles, while also promoting equitable transportation options, healthier lifestyles, and closer connections to community.” Nearly six miles of car-free streets will be open to the public for CicLAvia’s Venice Boulevard 2024 event on Sunday, April 21.

“Only people-powered vehicles are allowed. No electric scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, electric unicycles, motorcycles and other non-people-powered vehicles are allowed at CicLAvia. Class 1 e-bike pedal-assist allowed. Class 2 e-bikes are allowed when the throttle is powered off. Class 3 e-bikes are allowed when pedal-assist is powered off. Motorized wheelchairs are allowed. Learn more here.”

The 2024 CicLAvia schedule continues with May 19: CicLAmini–Wilmington; June 23: CicLAvia–South LA (Western Ave); August 18: CicLAvia–Meet the Hollywoods; September 15: CicLAmini–Lincoln Heights; October 13: CicLAvia–Heart of LA; and December 8: CicLAvia–The Valley (Ventura Boulevard.)

For more information, visit https://www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_venice_blvd.

Sounds like a great way for Burbankers of all ages and abilities to Get Out of Town and enjoy the Westside and Venice Beach.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.