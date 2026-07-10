Get Out Of Town!: Daichan

By
Lisa Paredes
-
0
15
ten zaru soba
Daichan's Ten Zaru Soba plate offers amazing flavors with cold buckwheat noodles, dipping sauce and some of the highest quality tempura ever made. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

One of the very best Japanese home style restaurants in Los Angeles, Daichan in Studio City serves up a host of delectable plates for lunch and dinner six days a week.

Water Schedule
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

While many Burbankers have known about Daichan for years, we’re highlighting this popular and absolutely wonderful restaurant on Ventura Boulevard for those not aware of this long-standing gem.

Daichan boasts an extensive menu of high-quality sushi, sashimi, rolls, poke bowls, salads, soups, appetizers, noodles, rice dishes, seafood, chicken and more. Almost every Japanese style dish one can think of can be ordered.

broiled mackeral
The broiled mackerel plate at Daichan is a combination of delicate fish with daikon and complemented by a side of rice, carrots, edamame and watermelon. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The restaurant is small so there can be a wait for a table, especially in the evening. They only take reservations for groups of six or more. Parking can be a bit of a challenge along that stretch of Ventura between Vineland and Tujunga, but there is a valet available in the plaza parking lot.

We found the servers friendly and attentive. Bathrooms were clean. Food came out quickly and was nicely presented. For more info and to see their menu online visit https://daichanla.com.

CBIS DataTax
Chamber
UCLA Health
daichan interior
Daichan’s walls are covered with Japanese art, masks, fans and eclectica. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Referred to as Japanese soul food, we found even the humblest bowl of miso soup made to perfection with soft tofu and fragrant onion, textured with seaweed, in a complex broth. The high quality of the vegetables and the lightness of the batter made the tempura some of the best we’ve ever had.

Top notch ingredients prepared with skill and style make Daichan a great destination for Burbankers to Get Out of Town for lunch or dinner.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.

daichan
Daichan has been serving up Japanese soul food for thirty years on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
sunomono
The sunomono, cucumber salad, is crisp and refreshing at Daichan. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
ten zaru soba
Daichan’s Ten Zaru Soba plate offers amazing flavors with cold buckwheat noodles, dipping sauce and some of the highest quality tempura ever made. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
broiled mackeral
The broiled mackerel plate at Daichan is a combination of delicate fish with daikon and complemented by a side of rice, carrots, edamame and watermelon. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
miso
Daichan’s miso soup has levels of flavors and textures in a simple bowl. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
daichan interior
Daichan’s walls are covered with Japanese art, masks, fans and eclectica. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR