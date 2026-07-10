Get Out Of Town!: Daichan

One of the very best Japanese home style restaurants in Los Angeles, Daichan in Studio City serves up a host of delectable plates for lunch and dinner six days a week.

While many Burbankers have known about Daichan for years, we’re highlighting this popular and absolutely wonderful restaurant on Ventura Boulevard for those not aware of this long-standing gem.

Daichan boasts an extensive menu of high-quality sushi, sashimi, rolls, poke bowls, salads, soups, appetizers, noodles, rice dishes, seafood, chicken and more. Almost every Japanese style dish one can think of can be ordered. The broiled mackerel plate at Daichan is a combination of delicate fish with daikon and complemented by a side of rice, carrots, edamame and watermelon. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The restaurant is small so there can be a wait for a table, especially in the evening. They only take reservations for groups of six or more. Parking can be a bit of a challenge along that stretch of Ventura between Vineland and Tujunga, but there is a valet available in the plaza parking lot.

We found the servers friendly and attentive. Bathrooms were clean. Food came out quickly and was nicely presented. For more info and to see their menu online visit https://daichanla.com.

Daichan’s walls are covered with Japanese art, masks, fans and eclectica. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Referred to as Japanese soul food, we found even the humblest bowl of miso soup made to perfection with soft tofu and fragrant onion, textured with seaweed, in a complex broth. The high quality of the vegetables and the lightness of the batter made the tempura some of the best we’ve ever had.

Top notch ingredients prepared with skill and style make Daichan a great destination for Burbankers to Get Out of Town for lunch or dinner.