Get Out Of Town!: Mercado Hollywood

Just over the hill on Cahuenga Boulevard between Barham and Lankershim lies Mercado Hollywood, a fantastic place for Burbankers to enjoy some delicious and stylish Mexican food and drink in a fun and upbeat atmosphere.

Open Tuesday through Saturday late afternoon and evenings for Happy Hour and dinner, and for Brunch, Happy Hour and dinner on Sundays, Mercado Hollywood has become a favorite spot for flavorful and colorful Mexican fare. Watermelon Basil margarita and Flor de Jamaica margarita, paired with flavorful calabacitas, are a great way to kick off Happy Hour at Mercado Hollywood. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

For those interested in saving a few dollars, Mercado offers a solid, limited Happy Hour menu of food and drink. Luckily, one of the very best margaritas we’ve ever had, the Flor de Jamaica (hibiscus margarita) is on the Happy Hour menu, along with popular dishes like Calabacitas, Mushroom Choriqueso, Lobster Taco and Jicama Shrimp Tacos.

The Lobster Taco, tender lobster meat served in a deep fried shell on a small bed of queso mashed potatoes, is one of the very best tacos we’ve ever had. The Jicama Shrimp Tacos were also fantastic in texture and taste – we really enjoyed the fried shrimp and toppings in crisp jicama tortillas along with the very spicy carrot, jalapeño and onion garnish.

We’ve also ordered off the regular menu and have really enjoyed the Ceviche Negro and Watermelon Basil margarita. The 16-ounce Ribeye, served with queso mashed potatoes and roasted market vegetables, and Spicy Guava margarita from the daily specials on the chalkboard are also nicely done.

Mercado Hollywood’s Ceviche Negro is rustic with large pieces of citrusy-marinated ahi tuna, avocado, mango, jicama, chiles, cliantro and plantain chips. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Happy Hour runs Tuesday through Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Valet parking is available, along with street parking. Bathrooms are clean and well-maintained. Hosts and servers are knowledgeable and friendly. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information on Mercado Hollywood, visit their website.

So for those who don’t want to drive too far for some of the best Mexican food in the area, we recommend this very popular spot for Burbankers to Get Out of Town!