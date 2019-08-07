Get Out Of Town!: San Francisco

While many Southern Californians love the hot, sunny days of summer, others view it as a good time to get away to cooler climes. San Francisco is an ideal place to cool off with top temps in the summer that average in the high 60 degrees, often with foggy days and cool nights.
Holiday weekends are the busiest times in San Francisco, but every day is full of hustle and bustle as the city’s inhabitants and workers mingle with tourists in an area just under 47 square miles on a peninsula bordered by the Pacific Ocean and the beautiful San Francisco Bay.
Worth the two-hour wait: Tony’s Pizza Napoletana. We enjoyed the Detroit-style Motorhead square pizza cooked in a steel pan (in the background) and the Artichoke Joe Classic Italian style (foreground.) Top it off with a splash or two of owner Tony Gemignani’s house-made Hot Pepper Olive Oil. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Driving to the city from Burbank takes about six to seven hours, if you plan to stop and eat and stretch your legs. Flights from Burbank Hollywood Airport take about 90 minutes.
San Francisco is a food-lover’s dream. Really amazing restaurants are packed into the second-most densely-populated U.S. city. Even with steep hills, much of the city is walkable and breathtakingly scenic, morning, noon or night.
Murals cover almost every street-level wall throughout Chinatown. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Of course, ride-sharing and taxi services abound, along with a terrific public transportation system that covers the city and much of the surrounding Bay communities, including Oakland.
Hotel costs can be a bit brutal and rooms small. Be prepared for lots of taxes, fees, surcharges, etc. Want to park your car at the hotel? Be prepared for a $60 or more daily fee. Although that usually does include unlimited in and out valet service.
The manicured Japanese Tea Garden is an oasis of beauty and peace in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Whether you’re drawn to the touristy areas or the trendy local spots, San Francisco has something for every visitor. If you can, take an hour cruise around the Bay for an unforgettable view of the city, the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Drive across the bridges, ride bikes through Golden Gate Park to the Pacific Ocean, explore the gorgeously maintained Presidio. And eat in Little Italy (North Beach) for sure. Wander about Chinatown. Maybe even plunk out a few notes on the random pianos dotting the Botanical Gardens in the Park for the special summer program, Flower Piano.
After just a few days in the city, it’s easy to see why Tony Bennett sang “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”
View of Golden Gate Bridge with San Francisco in the background from Battery Spencer. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Breakfast of homemade quiche and an iced latte made from house-roasted espresso beans is a great way to start the day at Caffe Trieste. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Founded by acclaimed poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1953, City Lights Books continues to stock floors of well-curated books in every subject in Little Italy/North Beach. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Dragon Gate is the south-facing entrance to San Francisco’s Chinatown, located at Bush Street and Grant Avenue. Be ready for a hike up the hill and watch out for those trolley cars. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Don’t sleep on these amazing custard tarts, warm from the oven, at the iconic Golden Gate Bakery in Chinatown. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Golden Gate Park draws tens of thousands of people daily to picnic, relax and wander in nature. The Park boasts many museums, lakes, footpaths and more, including the massive Botanical Garden. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Fog Harbor’s cioppino is an excellent, albeit expensive, way to taste all the seafood goodness of Fisherman’s Wharf. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Opened in 1915, the Palace of Fine Arts in the Marina District of San Francisco sits on land originally belonging to and currently abutting the Presidio. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
Delicious breakfast of avocado toast with a fried egg and lavender latte at Home Caffe in Outer Sunset was another great way to start the day in San Francisco. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
The manicured Japanese Tea Garden is an oasis of beauty and peace in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Delicous snacks and small bites, along with a lovely gift shop, are also tucked in the garden. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)
