Girls’ Golf Preview: Burbank, Burroughs, Providence Hoping To Move Up

For the most part, expect there to be some revamped lineups throughout the season for the Burbank, Burroughs and Providence high girls’ golf teams.

While the Bulldogs, Bears and Pioneers lost some talent to graduation, the squads will look to a group of freshmen to make an immediate impact while also receiving leadership from the returners.

Burroughs will feature a new coach.

Here’s a closer look at the teams.

BURBANK

The Bulldogs took second in the Pacific League last season behind Arcadia. Burbank will look to win its first league title since 2020, though finding a complete lineup will first be a top priority, Burbank coach Branko Sevic said.

“I think we’ll be OK, but we need to find a fifth scorer,” Sevic said. “Our top two players have a lot of experience and then we have a couple of freshmen who have competed in a lot of junior tournaments.

“I think our freshmen will step up and contribute. I think we will be a pretty good team. We’ll be chasing Arcadia and some of the other teams in league have good returning players. We’ll just try to get better as we move along and it might be tight in league for the second, third and fourth spots.”

Burbank will be led by senior Julia Terzian and junior Annabelle Tran. They will be joined by the freshmen sister tandem of Mina Cardenas and Ellie Cardenas.

BURROUGHS

Things will look a bit different for the Bears, who brought in Tabitha Davis as their new coach. Davis replaces Ashley Means, who coached the Bears the past two seasons.

It will be Davis’ first coaching job and she’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Davis, who was hired in May. “I’ll be learning a lot of things, too.

“Our players are very enthusiastic and they are excited and ready to play. I like their dedication and that makes my job much easier. I’m looking to rebuild the program and love to see our players get the opportunity to be successful.”

Burroughs will turn to seniors Justine Hamac, Madison Odo and Sophia Wang to pave the way. The Bears will also feature sophomore Ellie Guerrero.

Burroughs placed fourth in the Pacific League last season.

PROVIDENCE

Providence finished fourth in the five-team Prep League last season. Westridge captured the league championship in 2022.

For the Pioneers, they are looking to move up a couple of notches and possibly qualify for the CIF playoffs under the guidance of second-year coach Fabritzio Flores.

“It’s just about getting better and we have some talent,” Flores said. “We started off slow last year, but then we came on strong at the end of the year and won five matches. That’s something we can build on and try to win more matches this year.

“They have made excellent progress and they’ve been practicing a lot on the weekends. We’re very young, but I think we’ll be OK.”

The Pioneers return senior Julianna Encinas and juniors Kayla Flores, Sofia Estrada and Samantha Schwimmer. They will be joined by juniors Maya Pascua and Victoria Yakushi and freshmen Madeline Walters and Jett Belson.