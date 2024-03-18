Give Blood at Providence Saint Joseph on March 22

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is hosting a Red Cross blood drive on Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the hospital.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished. Donors with all blood types are needed.

Providence Saint Joseph is located at 501 S. Buena Vista Street in Burbank. Make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org. Enter code “PSJMC” or call 818-456-9091.