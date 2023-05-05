Graceffo Holds Summer Youth Sports Camp, Clinics

Local youth sports legend Mike Graceffo, who has coached hundreds of teams in Burbank since the 1970s, will be hosting a few camps this summer for those interested in keeping their children in good physical condition during the summer break from school.

Graceffo will host the MVP Youth Basketball Skills Training Clinics on Tuesday evenings beginning May 31.

The basketball clinics will be at the Burbank Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, located at 300 E. Angeleno Ave.

The clinic for first through fourth graders is from 6 to 7 p.m. The clinic for fifth through eighth graders is from 7 to 8 p.m. The cost is just $10 cash. It is noted that there will be no camp on July 19 and July 26 due to the gymnasium floor being resurfaced.

During the day time, Graceffo will host a summer sports camp at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, just two blocks outside Burbank in North Hollywood.

The camp will have six weekly sessions beginning June 12. It will run daily from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $120 per student per week. There is a discounted rate for those bringing more than one student. Campers are encouraged to bring water or Gatorade and a snack. The camp is limited to 30 students per week. There is no camp the week of July 3-7.

St. Patrick’s is located at 6160 Cartwright Ave.

For more information on either of the events, please call (818) 903-2345 or email newyorknewyork45@yahoo.com.