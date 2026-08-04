Guy Fieri Brings Flavortown to Burbank During Santo Tequila Signing at Pavilions

For just one hour on Monday, Burbank became the center of Flavortown.

Fans lined up at Pavilions on Alameda Ave. in Burbank on August 3rd to meet celebrity chef, television personality, and entrepreneur Guy Fieri, who flew into town for a special bottle signing and meet-and-greet celebrating Santo Spirits Tequila, the premium tequila brand he co-founded with rock legend Sammy Hagar.

The event transformed the grocery store into a fan-fueled celebration, with attendees arriving hours early for the chance to meet the Food Network star best known for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The line stretched outside the store as fans waited to take a photo and walk away with a signed keepsake.

While many came carrying bottles of Santo Tequila, others brought an assortment of memorabilia for Fieri to autograph. Funko Pops, footballs, baseball caps, cookbooks, hot sauce bottles.

Guy Fieri visits the Burbank Pavilions. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Some fans fully embraced the occasion, arriving dressed in Fieri’s iconic black flame-print button-down shirts. Others brought their dogs along for the experience, creating plenty of memorable moments as Fieri greeted guests of all ages.

The appearance is the latest in a growing series of celebrity events hosted by the Alameda Pavilions location, which has become known for bringing notable personalities to Burbank. The store recently welcomed actor Ian Somerhalder for a bourbon signing event and continues to attract crowds through unique appearances that give local residents a chance to connect with celebrities in a more personal setting.

Fieri first rose to fame after winning The Next Food Network Star before becoming one of the network’s most recognizable faces. Through shows such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and numerous culinary specials, he has built a devoted following by celebrating local restaurants, family-owned businesses, and the people behind them.

Guy Fieri signs bottles of his tequila. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

In recent years, Fieri has expanded beyond television into the spirits industry. Alongside longtime friend Sammy Hagar, former lead singer of Van Halen and founder of Cabo Wabo Tequila, he launched Santo Spirits in 2019.

The brand’s tequila is produced from 100% Blue Weber agave grown in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Known for its additive-free approach and traditional production methods, Santo has earned a reputation among tequila enthusiasts for highlighting the natural flavors of the agave rather than masking them with additives.

For many fans, however, the tequila was only part of the attraction.The opportunity to meet a television personality who has spent decades championing local businesses and bringing food culture into living rooms across America was what made the event special.