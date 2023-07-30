Habanero Mexican Grill Cooks Up Fast And Delicious Favorites Daily

Habanero Mexican Grill has been open for just over three months and has already developed positive word-of-mouth in Burbank. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from early until late, the restaurant offers Mexican favorites including burritos, tacos, sopes and more.

We checked out their menu recently and tried out the tacos and sopes for a first bite. Spoiler alert: we liked them so much we returned to try out more of the menu.

The fish, shrimp and potato tacos were all delicious and very fresh tasting. The potato taco of mashed potato, topped with cilantro, tomato, onion, cabbage and shredded cheese, was tucked inside a lightly fried tortilla. It was simple and very, very good.

The grilled shrimp and the fried fish tacos were both served with a lightly sweet and spicy dressing on a toasted tortilla and topped with the typical cabbage, cilantro, tomato and onion. We enjoyed those tacos as well.

Habanero Mexican Grill’s carne asada sope was terrific. Topped with shredded Monterey Jack, instead of queso fresco or cotija, the meat was nice quality, the vegetables were crisp, the sope shell was fresh. All in all, an excellent bite and one of the best sopes in Burbank.

Our to-go order came with a bag of chips and some fresh red salsa that’s on the sweet side, a spicy red salsa with great flavor and a mild green salsa.

We also enjoyed the pickled carrots and fresh lime served on the side.

We tried breakfast from Habanero Mexican Grill a few days later. The Huevos Rancheros and breakfast burritos were very tasty. We like our breakfast burritos without beans, and we tried the bacon and Popeye burritos. The bacon burrito includes cheese, potatoes and scrambled eggs, and beans if desired.

The Popeye burrito typically comes with spinach, mushrooms and eggs, with a pico de gallo, only. Both burritos were a perfect size for one person, not too big.

The Huevos Rancheros consisted of two over-medium eggs, carne asada, cheese and ranchero sauce over two steamed corn tortillas, accompanied by a side of rice, beans and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Next time we order, we’re getting the carne asada and three potato taco special. That looks amazing. We’ll slice up the meat and stuff it inside the tacos. We’re already salivating at the thought.

Habanero Mexican Grill has a very large menu with chicken, steak, pork, fish, shrimp and vegetarian options for tacos and burritos. The plates on the menu include chile relleno, birria de res, chile verde, pollo adobado, fajitas, chicharron and carnitas.

They also offer a variety of fish and shrimp items including a cocktel. Enchiladas, quesadillas, gorditas, taquitos, tortas and hard shell tacos are also available.

Food is served hot and stays hot for to go orders. The restaurant has plenty of parking, along with a drive thru. There are several outdoor tables with chairs and umbrellas for on site dining. Orders are taken at the walk-up window.

Habanero Mexican Grill earns a Tops In Town for fast, friendly service and being open early until late every day of the week, in addition to serving up delicious fresh food from an extensive menu.

Restaurant Info: Habanero Mexican Grill is located at 2320 W. Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91506. (818) 588-3578. Habanero Mexican Grill is open daily 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Habanero Mexican Grill receives: Tops In Town