Halloween Horror Nights Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios Hollywood and is currently running on select days through Monday, October 31st. Prepare to be scared with eight new immersive haunted houses inspired by horrors most compelling TV and films.

Brought to you by the sickest minds in horror, Halloween Horror Nights invites you to visit eight thrilling haunted house experiences as well as this year’s iconic “Terror Tram,” which has expanded into the world of Jordan Peele’s films: Us and Nope. The tram takes guests onto the famous studio backlot where they will disembark into the a nightmarish spectacle of demented characters around every corner of “Hollywood Harry’s Halloween.” Then make your way through the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope, before becoming face-to-face with Us’ The Tethered, in the frightening finale.

Scenes from Hollywood Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, September 7, 2002. Photo by David Sprague/USH

The other eight haunted houses include:

1. “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,” where guests step into the mind of award-winning artist The Weeknd and his grotesque characters.

2. “Halloween,” where you can walk through the house and the chilling moments from the iconic Halloween films.

3. “The Horrors of Blumhouse,” where you are immersed in the scenes from Blumhouse’s The Black Phone and Freaky.

4. “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide,” where you will come face-to-face with the iconic kings of horror: The Wolf Man, Dracula, and the The Mummy.

5. MGM’s “Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” where you’ll explore a frightening world of neon colors and killer clowns.

6. “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman,” where you will be terrorized by La Llorona herself and the children she’s murdered.

7. “Scarecrow: The Reaping,” where you’ll become lost in the farmlands of the scarecrow and the destruction of anything that crosses its path.

8. “Universal Horror Hotel,” where you’ll travel back in time and meet the vengeful spirits of the hotel that haunt the guests.

Photo Courtesy of Universal Studio Hollywood.

Other than the haunted houses and tram, Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights also features a high-energy show from the award-winning hip-hop dance crew, the Jabbawockeez. New scare zones are sprinkled throughout the park where creepy characters chase and scare guests at “El Pueblo del Torror,” “Sideshow Slaughterhouse,” and “Clownsawz.”

If you’re needing a break from the fright, guests can still enjoy select rides around the park including “Jurassic World-The Ride,” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” and a few more. If you’re getting hungry, themed pop-ups are serving up some delicious bites. Stop by the Killer BBQ From Outer Space for BBQ pulled pork sandwiches and JoJo’s Ice Cream. Or head over to the Plaza de los Muertos for craft cocktails like the Muerte Margarita or the Sugar Skull Punch.

Photo Courtesy of Universal Studio Hollywood.

Halloween Horror Nights gets extremely busy and most nights are expected to sell out so advance tickets are highly recommended. Parking can take a while so ride sharing is always a great idea when coming to the park. Lastly, the haunted house lines can get up to one or two hours long, so if you want to beat the lines and get through the park with ease, the Universal Express tickets are worth the price to get one-time front of the lines passes for the night. For a list of Halloween Horror Night dates and tickets visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.