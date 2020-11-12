Hank’s… A Deli Of Sorts Offers Superb Breakfast Sandwiches, Bagels

Hank’s… a deli of sorts has been open in Toluca Lake for nearly one year now and the cafe continues to be a big hit. Offering excellent bagels, superb sandwiches and “salady things,” Hank’s also has drinks, potato chips and a potato salad for the breakfast and lunch crowd.

Bagels are airy and soft, with a nicely chewy exterior. They are freshly made daily in a variety of flavors including plain, sesame, onion, poppy seed, salt, cinnamon raisin, everything and everything jalapeno cheese. They are $2.25 each, $12 for a half dozen and $23 for a bakers dozen.

The list of spreads to smear on your bagel is rather exhaustive. Cream cheeses available include: plain, vegan, angry (spicy), seasonal fruit, scallion and veggie. Other spreads are cultured butter, almond butter, jam, honey butter or almond butter and jam. The cream cheese-based spreads are available in single serving and eight ounce sizes.

Then there’s the toppings: red onion, capers, dill, salted cucumber, tomato, radish, pickled onion, sprouts, avocado, bacon, whitefish salad, salmon caviar and gravlax (cured, not smoked, salmon.)

Hank’s offers eight sandwiches, mostly aimed at the breakfast crowd, but there’s some tasty looking combinations for lunchers, too.

We really enjoyed Hank’s bagels and breakfast sandwiches. There’s choices for vegans and vegetarians, along with the most robust meat eater or more traditional bagel lover.

During the pandemic, ordering online is easy via their website. Pickup is super easy too. Of course, many people opt to wait in a socially distanced line for their fresh bagels and sandwiches.

Restaurant Info: Hank’s… a deli of sorts is located at 4315 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505. (818)588-3693. Hank’s is open Tuesday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (or until sold out.) Closed Monday.



Hank’s… a deli of sorts receives: Tops In Town

myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)