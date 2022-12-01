Hard Work Pays Off for Burbank Police Detectives in Arrests

Three men from Texas have been arrested in connection with “bank jugging.”

On September 15, 2022, the Burbank Police Department responded to 4108 West Magnolia Boulevard regarding a vehicle burglary report. During the investigation, officers learned the victim had arrived at the location after withdrawing money from a nearby bank. The victim left the currency in his car, which was also left unlocked, and walked away. When he returned, he found his car door open, and money stolen from within.

On September 16, 2022, the Burbank Police Department responded to the area of Burbank Boulevard and Ontario Street regarding a robbery that had just occurred. During the investigation, the victim told officers he was walking in the alley after withdrawing money from a nearby bank when he was attacked by two men. The two suspects punched and kicked the victim until he fell to the ground and dropped the money he was holding. The suspects took the victim’s money, entered an awaiting vehicle, and fled the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from both incidents and determined both crimes were likely committed by the same suspects driving the same vehicle. The surveillance video also showed the suspect’s vehicle license plate number from one of the incidents.

On November 30, 2022, at about 1:30 pm, Burbank police detectives watched three suspects break into a parked vehicle in Garden Grove, CA. All three suspects were stopped and arrested. Investigators recognized two of the men as the suspects in the crimes committed in the City of Burbank mentioned above.

Detectives are looking into the likelihood these same suspects are responsible for additional crimes in Burbank and surrounding cities. The three suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Christopher Freeman, 27-year-old Leanthony Thomas, and 31-year-old Victor Gomez-Chapman, all residents of the State of Texas. All three were arrested and booked for multiple felonies. Mr. Freeman is being held without bail, Mr. Thomas is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, and Mr. Gomez-Chapman has bonded out. Mr. Freeman and Mr. Thomas are due to appear in court on December 2, 2022. Mr. Gomez-Chapman is due to appear in court on December 21, 2022. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.