Hatanaka to Take Over for Miller as Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director

After more than eight years leading Hollywood Burbank Airport and establishing the foundation for its Replacement Passenger Terminal project, the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority (BGPAA) has announced the upcoming retirement of Executive Director Frank R. Miller.

Hollywood Burbank Airport is the fifth airport Mr. Miller has led during his 40+ years in the aviation industry. In addition, he has been appointed to two terms on the board of directors for both the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA). He has also been Chairperson of ACI-NA.

With Mr. Miller’s retirement on January 17, 2025, the BGPAA Commission has voted to appoint John T. Hatanaka as the Authority’s next Executive Director.

Mr. Hatanaka joined the Airport in 2002 and currently serves as the Senior Deputy Executive Director. He has been in the aviation industry for over 45 years, including 21 years with Japan Airlines and 2 years with an aviation consulting firm before arriving at Hollywood Burbank Airport. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is married and has one son.

The BGPAA is a joint powers agency formed by the three cities to own and operate Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Authority is governed by a nine-member Commission, with each of the three cities appointing three commissioners. Each commissioner serves a four-year term.