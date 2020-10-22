High Speed Virtual Meeting Tonight for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The Palmdale to Burbank (P-B) Project Section has added three modified build alternatives, which reduce potential impacts to sensitive aquatic resources south of Palmdale, including Una Lake. A total of six alternatives will now be included in the environmental review, including the three original alternatives known as Refined SR14, E1 and E2, and the three modified alternatives known as SR14A, E1A and E2A.

At the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board meeting on August 13, 2020, the Board received an update from Authority CEO Brian Kelly regarding the alternatives for the Palmdale to Burbank Project Section, which included an adjustment to the state’s Preferred Alternative (PA). The PA is now the SR14A alternative; the previous PA was the Refined SR14. The PA is approximately 41 miles long and connects the Palmdale Transportation Center Station and Hollywood Burbank Airport Station. The modified PA will be underground through the community of Acton, and within the Angeles National Forest (ANF) and the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. It will use the existing Metrolink right-of-way to the extent possible for approximately three miles in the San Fernando Valley.

The alternatives remain unchanged in Palmdale and south of the ANF to the Hollywood Burbank Airport Station.

The Authority invites you to participate:



Thursday, October 22, 2020, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST

Presentations as follows:

English from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Spanish from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.Participate online or by phone:

Zoom Link

Webinar ID: 883 1625 5075

Passcode: 330513

US Phone: +1 (669) 900-9128



The modified alternatives evolved as a result of the Authority’s continued work with public agency and community stakeholders to incorporate refinements that further avoid or minimize potential impacts to existing facilities, land uses, environmental resources and communities. The Palmdale to Burbank (P-B) Project Section is part of Phase 1 of the California High-Speed Rail System connecting the Antelope Valley to the San Fernando Valley, which will bring high-speed rail service to the urban Los Angeles area with a new modern rail line that closes the current passenger rail gap between Central and Southern California.

At the meeting, the modified alternatives to be carried forward in the Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIR/EIS) will be presented, along with information on the environmental review process and other proposed project features.

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being or have been carried out by the State of California pursuant to 23 U.S. Code 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated July 23, 2019, and executed by the Federal Railroad Administration and the State of California. Under that MOU, the Authority is the project’s lead agency under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Please check the Authority’s website (www.hsr.ca.gov) for more information, including up-to-date information on the planned virtual community meeting.