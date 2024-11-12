Holiday In The Park, a Beloved Tradition in Burbank, Returns Bigger and Better in 2024

Get ready, Burbank! This year’s Holiday in the Park promises to be the biggest and best yet as it returns on Friday, November 22, with a celebration centered on the theme of “MORE!” Thanks to the support of UMe Credit Union, Brad Korb Real Estate, and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Magnolia Park’s beloved festival has expanded to cover an incredible ten blocks, offering more food, entertainment, and holiday cheer than ever before.

From 5 pm to 9 pm, attendees can stroll down a magically transformed Magnolia Blvd, from N Hollywood Way to Naomi Street, where more than 150 vendors, 50 food trucks, and three entertainment stages will keep the festivities going strong. Along with a beautifully lit Ferris Wheel, Santa and his crew will make a special appearance at UMe Credit Union, bringing excitement to families and children of all ages.

Food, Food, and More Food!

This year’s festival is a culinary adventure with a diverse lineup of food trucks and vendors from around Southern California. Attendees can savor a wide range of flavors, from global fusion offerings at StopBye Food Truck and Aloha Fridays to the savory Greek specialties at Kalamaki Greek and fresh seafood delights at Cousins Maine Lobster and Go Fish House. Comfort food lovers will relish Baby’s Burgers, Burnt To A Crisp, and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, while those with a sweet tooth will find treats like shaved ice from Dulce Europa, Millie’s Sweet Treats, and freshly baked pastries from Porto’s Bakery & Cafe.

This year’s incredible list of food options includes favorites like Angelenos Wood Fired Pizza, The Tropic Truck, Simply Twisted Soft Serve & Dessert, Fry Day, Rice Balls of Fire, Ballers & Brew, All About the Cinnamon, and more, with something to satisfy every taste at this year’s Holiday in the Park.

Entertainment on Every Block!

Holiday in the Park 2024 features entertainment across three stages and multiple performance spaces throughout the 10-block area. The Elevate Burbank stage returns to the Bank of America parking lot, with two new stages at N. Hollywood Way, hosted by Burbank Music Academy, and at Naomi Street, featuring the “Funky Bus” from local favorites, Joy Guerrilla. Enjoy incredible acts and demonstrations from:

Cinnamon La Canela

Wild Magic Workshop

Flappers Comedy

School of Rock

Luther Burbank Middle School Cheerleading

April’s Feel Da Beat

The Colony Theatre

Aerialogists

Castle & Crown

The Train Shack

JBHS Instrumental Music Association

CityLight Church

Second Wind Martial Arts & Fitness

FRC Team 980 THUNDERBOTS Robotics Team

Providence High School

From martial arts displays to live music and comedy shows to student-led performances, this year’s entertainment lineup offers a rich variety of experiences for everyone, ensuring there’s excitement at every turn.

“Planning this year’s Holiday in the Park has been an adventure,” says Jeff Ferguson, coordinator of Holiday in the Park and co-founder of Run Out Groove Records. “With the cost of producing the event increasing by up to 40%, we knew that expanding the festival wasn’t just a good thing for the tens of thousands of attendees, but a necessity to pay for it all. Most people don’t know that the Magnolia Park Merchants Association is a non-profit organization and we’re not funded by a PBID like other areas of Burbank, so creating this magic is all done from exhibitor fees and generous donations and sponsorships.”

A Special Thanks to Our Sponsors

Holiday in the Park is only possible with the dedicated support of our sponsors, who believe in the power of community and holiday cheer. In addition to major supporters like UMe Credit Union, Brad Korb Real Estate, and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, we’re grateful to these generous contributors:

Robin McCary Real Estate

Compass: Craig & Kristin

Castle & Crown

First Class Real Estate

The Train Shack, Inc.

Magnolia Dental Studio

CityLight Church

Second Wind Martial Arts & Fitness

UCLA Health

Mills Pest Management

Boom Box Post Inc

Idyllwild Tavern

Joe Weber Equipment & Excavating Inc.

Calvary Bible Church

Eyes on Burbank Optometry

Brilliant Bulbs

Lumary Therapy

Burbank Water and Power

The Colony Theatre

Community Chevrolet

Ashley Furniture

myBurbank

Don’t Miss Out on Burbank’s Biggest Holiday Celebration!

Holiday in the Park is a free event open to everyone who wants to experience the heart and soul of Magnolia Park. With more food, more entertainment, and more holiday spirit, this year’s festival is set to be the best one yet. Mark your calendars, bundle up, and join us for an unforgettable night of community, joy, and celebration on Magnolia Blvd! Don’t miss out on Burbank’s biggest holiday celebration-we can’t wait to see you there!

For More Information: VisitMagnoliaPark.com for more details and updates on Holiday in the Park.