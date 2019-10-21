Hollywood Burbank Airport Announces Open House for Final Charrette Workshop

Hollywood Burbank Airport invites the community to the sixth and final design charrette workshop on Saturday, October 26, 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

The design charrette workshop process is coming to an end and we’re celebrating with an open house event at Hollywood Burbank Airport. We will unveil the complete community-based vision for the replacement passenger terminal (RPT) as well as debut the official project name.

Taking place on-site of the RPT, this family-friendly event has activities for all ages including interactive games, balloon artists, giveaways, food and more!

The open house format will display all the work created at our previous five charrette workshops and give the community one last chance to provide comments on the design features and amenities they would like to see in the RPT.

Attendees of more than three of the previous design charrette workshops will be entered into a raffle to win one of three prizes.

Charrette #6 Open House: .

Hollywood Burbank Airport

2821 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505

Free parking in Lot A at the intersection of Hollywood Way and Winona Avenue