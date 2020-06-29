Hollywood Burbank Airport to Reopen Terminal B, Valet for Passenger Services

After temporarily closing the Valet parking on March 30 and Terminal B operations on April 10, due to reduced passenger traffic related to COVID-19, Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) will reopen Terminal B on Thursday, July 2 and reopen its valet parking services to passengers wishing to valet their vehicles while traveling.

All departing and arriving flights on Alaska and United, their ticket counter and baggage services, as well as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screenings, will resume from Terminal B.

Additionally:

Spirit Airlines ticket counters will remain in Terminal A, but passengers will proceed to Terminal B for TSA security screening, boarding aircraft, and baggage services.

American and Southwest will continue to operate in Terminal A as normal.

Delta and JetBlue services are temporarily suspended until further notice.

We will continue to make modifications to how we do business when necessary, upholding that BUR continues to operate safely, asking everyone to wear a face-covering in public spaces as ordered by the State of California, practice social distancing, hand washing, and will continue to disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, SP+, the valet operator, will be implementing the following safety procedures when you drop off your vehicle:

Valet team members must always wear face masks and gloves when handling vehicles.

Markers will be placed on the ground to remind customers to practice socialdistancing while waiting for their vehicle or paying their parking fees.

Here are all the ways to pay for Valet parking at BUR while social distancing:

Pre-book and pay directly throughHollywoodBurbankAirport.com on your own device prior to your trip.

Use the Airport’s Express payment kiosks that accept credit cards, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and pre-booked reservation QR codes.

To retrieve your vehicle from Valet, call or text 818-626-3922, or use an Airport courtesy phone and enter your ticket number, or utilize an express pay terminal