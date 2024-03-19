Hollywood Production Center 6 Announces Grand Open House Event in Burbank

Hollywood Production Center (HPC) is excited to announce an Open House for its latest facility, HPC 6, at 300 N 3rd St, Burbank, CA 91502. This event is scheduled for April 2nd, 3rd, and 4th from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Previously the home of Cartoon Network, this building has been transformed into HPC 6, a modern, creative space designed to support the diverse needs of the entertainment community. With over 23 years of service to the industry, Hollywood Production Center continues to offer unparalleled facilities and services.

Event Highlights:

Exclusive Tours: Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the varied workspaces and luxury amenities that HPC 6 offers, designed to foster creativity and collaboration.

Sound-Treated Studios: HPC 6 proudly introduces sound-treated studios available for rent. These spaces do not come equipped, providing a blank canvas for creatives to build out their studios according to their own equipment specifications and design preferences. This feature is ideal for those looking to personalize their production or post-production environment to exact standards.

Panoramic Rooftop Views & “Mazeway to Heaven” Mural: The rooftop offers inspiring views of Burbank, while the “Mazeway to Heaven” mural captures the essence of creativity that HPC embodies, making HPC 6 more than just a location, but a source of inspiration.

Location: Hollywood Production Center 6, 300 N 3rd St, Burbank, CA 91502

Dates: April 2nd, 3rd, and 4th

Time: 10 AM – 3 PM

This Open House is a unique opportunity for industry professionals, creatives, and media members to discover how HPC 6 can support and enhance their projects. The introduction of self-customizable, sound-treated studios signifies HPC’s commitment to providing flexible and innovative solutions for the entertainment industry’s evolving needs.

About Hollywood Production Center:

For more than two decades, Hollywood Production Center has been at the forefront of offering production, post-production, and creative office spaces. Catering specifically to the entertainment industry, HPC provides fully serviced workspaces with the flexibility to meet the dynamic requirements of today’s creative professionals.

For Leasing Information and to RSVP:

For additional details about the Open House or to RSVP, please contact:

Sarah Sardo

Email: sarah@hollywoodpc.com

Phone: [747] 348-8588

For marketing questions:

Ariana Noriega

Email: ariana@hollywoodpc.com

Phone: [323] 785-2100

Join us at the Open House to explore the possibilities that Hollywood Production Center 6 offers and to envision how it can be part of your creative journey.