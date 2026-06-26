Home Again LA celebrated an extraordinary evening of community, compassion, and impact at its annual fundraising gala, Sail Away to a Brighter Future, raising more than $300,000 to support housing and essential aid programs for families and individuals experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.W3TC dynamic mfunc tag refused: missing call:slug + hmac envelope.

Held before a sold-out crowd of 450 guests, the event marked the most successful fundraising gala in Home Again LA’s 16-year history. The record-breaking proceeds will help expand the organization’s efforts to provide emergency shelter, affordable housing, homelessness prevention services, food assistance, and supportive resources throughout the San Fernando and Verdugo Valleys.

The evening was made possible through the generosity of Home Again LA’s major sponsors, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Logix Federal Credit Union, Metropolitan Culinary Services, Modern Illumination, and Cusumano Real Estate Group. Their partnership and commitment to strengthening the community played a vital role in the event’s success.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Guests enjoyed a unique culinary experience featuring a preview of some of the exciting dining options that will be available at the new Hollywood Burbank Airport terminal. Attendees sampled delicious offerings from renowned restaurants and chefs, including Poquito Mas, Michael Mina’s Farm to Table, Chef Jet Tila, Massis Kabob, West Coast Smash Burgers, Border Grill, and Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen. The diverse menu created an unforgettable experience while showcasing the vibrant culinary future of the airport.

Beyond the exceptional food and entertainment, the evening served as a powerful reminder of the impact that community support can have on the lives of vulnerable families. Funds raised during the gala will directly support Home Again LA’s comprehensive housing and aid programs, helping individuals and families move from crisis to stability and self-sufficiency.W3TC dynamic mfunc tag refused: missing call:slug + hmac envelope.

This year’s gala was particularly significant as it represented Home Again LA’s first major fundraising event following its merger with the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC) on April 9. The merger expanded the organization’s ability to address both housing instability and food insecurity, creating a stronger and more comprehensive safety net for local residents in need.

“The overwhelming support we received demonstrates what is possible when a community comes together with a shared commitment to helping its neighbors,” said Home Again LA leadership. “The success of this event ensures that we can continue providing critical housing, food, and supportive services to those who need them most.”

As Home Again LA looks toward the future, the organization remains committed to expanding its impact and ensuring that every family has access to safe housing, nutritious food, and the resources necessary to thrive. The record-breaking success of Sail Away to a Brighter Future reflects the community’s belief in that mission and its willingness to invest in brighter futures for all.

For more information about Home Again LA and its programs, please visit www.HomeAgainLA.org or call 818-848-2822. (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson) (Photo by Ross A Benson)

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