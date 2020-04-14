Interstate 5 to be Closed Through Burbank on April 25-27

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2 a.m. Monday, April 27.

Caltrans will close all lanes in both directions to provide maximum safety for motorists and workers while crews demolish the Burbank Boulevard bridge over I-5 in Burbank.

All lanes of Northbound I-5 will be closed at State Route 134 (the Ventura Freeway) near Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo. Southbound I-5 will be closed at State Route 170 (the Hollywood Freeway) in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.

Signs will direct drivers to other routes. Caltrans advises motorists to use other freeways and avoid I-5 (the Golden State Freeway) in the Burbank-Glendale area on April 25 and 26.

Crews will start closing I-5 on-ramps and freeway connectors at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25, four hours before the full freeway closure. Ramps and freeway connectors will be open by 6 a.m. Monday, April 27, four hours after the full freeway closure ends. The schedule is subject to change for operational reasons.

The Burbank Boulevard bridge will be reconstructed as part of a Caltrans project which is adding I-5 carpool lanes in both directions. Also, Caltrans will realign the freeway at Burbank Boulevard to enhance safety. The new bridge will provide more lanes on Burbank Boulevard, bike lanes in both directions and a wide sidewalk. It is scheduled to open to traffic in 2021.

During the weekend closure, construction and maintenance crews will work at other locations on I-5 to take advantage of the traffic-free work zone for safety and efficiency. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, April 24, Southbound I-5 approaching Burbank Boulevard will be reduced to only one or two open lanes while crews construct pavement in the fast lane.

To minimize inconvenience to the public, crews will finish the demolition during this 36-hour closure with no additional shutdowns of I-5 scheduled. At this time, traffic is exceptionally light due to the COVID-19 “Stay at Home” order.

More information is available at the project website My5LA.com and on Twitter at @My5LA or, for those without a Twitter account, at https://twitter.com/My5LA.

Information for motorists and travelers:

Northbound I-5 will be closed at State Route 134 (the Ventura Freeway). Northbound I-5 and northbound on- and off-ramps will stay open north of Burbank Boulevard in Burbank.

Southbound I-5 will be closed at State Route 170 (the Hollywood Freeway). Southbound I-5 and southbound on- and off-ramps will stay open south of Verdugo Avenue in Burbank.

The I-5 full closure will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 (crews will start closing individual ramps and freeway connectors at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25).

The I-5 full closure will end by 2 a.m. Monday, April 27 (ramps and freeway connectors will open by 6 a.m.) The schedule is subject to change for operational reasons.

Street access to the Burbank Downtown Amtrak/Metrolink/bus station at 201 North Front Street will be from the south only, via Verdugo Avenue, starting at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, April 24, until 6 a.m. Monday, April 27.

For pavement construction, the following closures are scheduled on Southbound I-5 from Buena Vista Street to Burbank Boulevard:

Friday, April 24, at 10 p.m. – The two left lanes will be closed (the two right lanes will be open)

Friday, April 24, at 11 p.m. – The three left lanes will be closed (the right lane will be open)

Saturday, April 25, at 6 a.m. – The two left lanes will be closed. The two right lanes will be open to traffic until 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, at 2 p.m. – I-5 full freeway closure starts. All lanes will be closed.

Monday, April 27 –

2 a.m. – I-5 full freeway closure ends; however, between Buena Vista Street and Burbank Boulevard, only one right lane will be open to traffic.

4 a.m. – Two right lanes will be open.

5 a.m. – Three right lanes will be open.

6 a.m. – All lanes will be open.

All dates and times are subject to change for operational reasons.