Introducing the Rio-Pacific Conference

Many teams will learn what league they will play in later this summer.

After 20 years with the same eight schools in the Pacific League alignment, things will be changing for the 2026-27 school year.

The eight schools that make up the Pacific, being Burroughs, Burbank, Crescenta Valley, Glendale, Hoover, John Muir, Pasadena and Arcadia will blend with the Rio Hondo League and its six schools of La Canada, South Pasadena, San Marino, Blair, Temple City and Monrovia.

Two other schools, Thurgood Marshall of Pasadena and Gabrielino of San Gabriel will also join the conference.

In an effort to create parity across all sports, the 16 schools that make up the Rio-Pacific Conference will be placed in three leagues based upon recent past success in a particular sport.

The top tier of the Rio-Pacific Conference will have five schools in all sports except football, which will have just four teams. It has been named the Arroyo League. The teams that fall in the middle of the pack will be placed in the second tier, which will be known as the Boulder League.

The remaining teams will move into a league known as the Crest League.

The enrollments of the schools that will play under the Rio-Pacific Conference as reported by the state’s Department of Education for the 2025-26 school year are as follows:

Arcadia 2,881

Crescenta Valley 2,630

Burbank 2,331

Burroughs 2,314

Pasadena 1,197

South Pasadena 1,496

Blair 536

John Muir 1,282

Thurgood Marshall 856

Gabrielino 1,368

Glendale 2,051

Hoover 1,584

La Canada 1,336

San Marino 961

Temple City 1,803

Monrovia 1,355





