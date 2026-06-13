Introducing the Rio-Pacific Conference

After 20 years with the same eight schools in the Pacific League alignment, things will be changing for the 2026-27 school year.
The eight schools that make up the Pacific, being Burroughs, Burbank, Crescenta Valley, Glendale, Hoover, John Muir, Pasadena and Arcadia will blend with the Rio Hondo League and its six schools of La Canada, South Pasadena, San Marino, Blair, Temple City and Monrovia.
Two other schools, Thurgood Marshall of Pasadena and Gabrielino of San Gabriel will also join the conference.
In an effort to create parity across all sports, the 16 schools that make up the Rio-Pacific Conference will be placed in three leagues based upon recent past success in a particular sport.
The top tier of the Rio-Pacific Conference will have five schools in all sports except football, which will have just four teams. It has been named the Arroyo League. The teams that fall in the middle of the pack will be placed in the second tier, which will be known as the Boulder League.
The remaining teams will move into a league known as the Crest League.
The enrollments of the schools that will play under the Rio-Pacific Conference as reported by the state’s Department of Education for the 2025-26 school year are as follows:
Arcadia 2,881
Crescenta Valley 2,630
Burbank 2,331
Burroughs 2,314
Pasadena 1,197
South Pasadena 1,496
Blair 536
John Muir 1,282
Thurgood Marshall 856
Gabrielino 1,368
Glendale 2,051
Hoover 1,584
La Canada 1,336
San Marino 961
Temple City 1,803
Monrovia 1,355