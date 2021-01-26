Intruder Arrested At Hollywood Burbank Airport

On Sunday evening, January 24, Burbank Airport Police received a call at 9:45 p.m. about a male outside of the Atlantic Aviation terminal with blood and cuts on his arms. The call was made by an employee of Atlantic Aviation, which is located on the Sherman Way side of the airport property.

The Airport Police responded, along with Burbank Fire Department Paramedics, to check on the victim. Airport Police conducted a primary investigation and determined the trespasser scaled a fence nearby and was cut by the razor wire at the top.

The Airport Police transported the subject to St. Joseph’s Medical Center prior to booking him into the Burbank jail.

During the investigation, officers found personal property of a cell phone and a jacket belonging to the subject near Hanger 1A. They also located a blood trail and bloody hand prints on a private Piper aircraft parked on site.

The alleged suspect is Luis Bac-Garcia of Sun Valley. He was charged with trespassing and tampering with an aircraft. The incident is still under investigation.