Jacaranda Rising to Host 5th Jazz Brunch Fundraiser in Burbank

BURBANK, CA — Jacaranda Rising, a nonprofit organization serving young adults transitioning out of foster care or experiencing housing instability, will host its 5th Jazz Brunch Fundraiser on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at All Souls Church’s Auditorium in Burbank.

Jacaranda’s Jazz Brunch 2025

The event will feature live jazz music by Herman Jackson and friends, a brunch with a mimosa bar, and a silent auction showcasing donated items from local businesses and community partners. Proceeds will support Jacaranda Rising’s outreach programs for young adults ages 18–24 throughout Los Angeles County.

Founded in Burbank, Jacaranda Rising is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that partners with local nonprofits to provide life and job skills workshops, mentorship, birthday celebrations, and essential resources to young adults who are transitioning out of foster care or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

“This event brings together neighbors, businesses, and supporters to invest in young adults at a pivotal stage of life,” said Alison Bodager, Founder and Executive Director of Jacaranda Rising. “The Jazz Brunch allows us to continue expanding our programs while strengthening our local community.”

Tickets are $50 per person, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Guests who pre-purchase tickets will be entered for a chance to win a door prize.

Event Details:

What: Jacaranda Rising’s 5th Jazz Brunch Fundraiser

When: Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: All Souls Church’s Auditorium, 2201 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank

Cost: $50 per person

Entertainment: Live jazz by Herman Jackson and friends

For tickets and additional information, visit givebutter.com/JacarandaJazzBrunch or email Alison Bodager at ali@jacarandarising.org.