John Burroughs High School VMA Finishes Show Choir Season with Big Wins 

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association (JBHS VMA) proudly announces the conclusion of an extraordinary competition season, marked by personal bests at every event in which its choirs competed.

The season culminated the weekend of April 17-18 at Oceanside Sound Off, where all five JBHS choirs earned first-place finishes, an historic achievement for the Program. In addition to taking home the first place trophies in every division, captions and individual achievements were also recognized:

Decibelles:

Musicianship

Best Performer: Luna Hancock

Sound Waves:

Musicianship

Showmanship

Best Costumes

Best Performer: Katelyn Bowne

Best Soloist: Zoey Savyon

Men@Work:

Musicianship

Showmanship

Best Performer: Jack Guest

Sound Sensations:

Musicianship

Showmanship

Best Choreography

Best Costumes

Best Performer: Caroline Canny

Best Soloist: Lily Kennedy

Powerhouse:

Musicianship

Showmanship

Best Choreography

Best Show Design

Best Performer: Rose Hemingway

Best Soloist: Georgia Dadekian

Throughout the season, each ensemble competed across Southern California, with advanced groups Sound Sensations and Powerhouse also traveling to Illinois to participate in the Wheaton Warrenville South Choral Classic. Both groups earned top honors at that competition, further demonstrating the program’s national-caliber talent, dedication, and excellence in performance.

These accomplishments reflect not only the performers’ commitment and artistry but also the tireless support of directors, choreographers, mentors, and the entire VMA community. The JBHS VMA extends its congratulations to all students for their exceptional achievements in show choir.

The JBHS VMA extends its deepest gratitude to the incredible show choirs across Southern California and beyond. The show choir community is grounded in mutual respect, encouragement, and a shared passion for the art form, and we are continually inspired by the talent, creativity, and sportsmanship of the programs with whom we have the privilege of competing. As we celebrate this season’s achievements, we do so with appreciation for our fellow performers. Your dedication and artistry elevate every stage and make this community so meaningful. We are proud to stand among you, to learn from you, and to cheer you on.

What’s Next for JBHS VMA:

The season may be over, but audiences still have one more opportunity to experience these award-winning performances live! The VMA Spring Concert will take place on Thursday, May 21 at 6:00pm in the Burroughs auditorium. This concert will feature a dynamic mix of classical and show choir pieces. Performing groups will include Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves, Decibelles, and Men@Work. This one-night-only event promises an evening of outstanding musical talent and creativity. Tickets are available for purchase here.

About the Choirs at John Burroughs High School

Founded in 1979, the John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association (JBHS VMA) has cultivated one of the top public school music programs in the country. Since 2006, the program has been under the direction of Brendan Jennings, a Burroughs choir alum himself, and has grown to national prominence under his leadership.

The JBHS VMA is dedicated to providing high quality performing arts training for our students. Students focus on vocal technique, dance fundamentals, music theory and performance skills through directed technique classes as well as the mastery of performance material. We believe that by achieving excellence in the performing arts, students can and will strive for excellence in all areas. We are committed to making the productions at John Burroughs High School exciting, professional and most of all, entertaining.

Students learn to expect a lot from themselves, to set goals and work hard to achieve them. Focused studies in vocal training, music theory, dance, and performance are designed to make students marketable and successful in many areas of the arts and in life.

The Burroughs High School choir program features four curricular choirs, three extra-curricular ensembles and a Tech Theater program that is one of the most advanced in the country.

Annually, the JBHS VMA presents four big shows:

Burroughs On Broadway – musical theater fundraising cabaret

– musical theater fundraising cabaret Holiday Spectacular – a celebration of the season

– a celebration of the season Pop Show – Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza

– Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza Spring Concert – year ending finale

Our strong partnerships with the Burbank community and consistently expert teaching staff have created a legacy of excellence, year upon year since inception over forty years ago.

The JBHS show choir has represented the genre across numerous media outlets (The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, CBS Evening News, CBS Los Angeles, and several documentary style programs). Our innovative style has been influencing and inspiring choirs across the U.S. and around the world for the past decade.