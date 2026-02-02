John Burroughs High School’s SkillsUSA Chapter to hold Third Annual “Dress Up to Donate”

Spring is just around the corner, and you know what that means: it’s the perfect time for that annual closet cleanout! As you’re sorting through your wardrobe this weekend, we have a wonderful opportunity for you to transform those gently worn formal pieces gathering dust into life-changing moments for Burbank students. That beautiful dress from last year’s wedding, the suit jacket that doesn’t quite fit anymore, or those elegant shoes you’ve only worn once—they could be exactly what a student needs to shine at their upcoming prom or formal event.

The John Burroughs High School’s Chapter of SkillsUSA is proud to present the third year of our beloved “Dress Up to Donate” program. What started as a simple idea has blossomed into a vital community resource that opens doors—and closets—for students across the entire Burbank Unified School District. This isn’t just about providing clothing; it’s about ensuring every student has the opportunity to feel confident, beautiful, and included during some of the most memorable moments of their high school experience.

Every teenager deserves to walk into prom or a formal event feeling amazing, regardless of their family’s financial situation. The cost of formal attire can be a significant barrier, often running into hundreds of dollars for a complete outfit. Through Dress Up to Donate, we’re breaking down those barriers and building up our community, one outfit at a time.

Last year, our program touched countless lives, but one story stands out in particular. We were able to provide a complete prom outfit—dress, shoes, accessories, everything—to a student who had lost her home in the devastating fires that affected our area. In the midst of unimaginable loss and upheaval, this young woman was still determined to attend her prom and create a happy memory during an incredibly difficult time.

When she walked out of our pop-up event with her chosen outfit, the smile on her face was worth more than any monetary value we could assign. Her mother told us later that it was the first time she’d seen her daughter truly happy in months. That’s the power of community coming together. That’s what your donations make possible. Stories like these fuel our determination to reach even more students this year.

Here’s some fantastic news that might change your mind about what you can donate: stains are not a problem! Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Burbank Arts and Education Foundation, we were awarded a grant that allows us to professionally clean donated items. That dress with the small wine stain from a wedding toast? The suit jacket with a spot from last year’s banquet? We can handle it! This grant has been a game-changer for our program, dramatically expanding the range of items we can accept and ultimately provide to students. So please, don’t let a minor imperfection stop you from donating that otherwise beautiful piece of formal wear. Our professional cleaning services will ensure every item is fresh, pristine, and ready to make someone’s night special. If you’re on the fence about whether something is too worn or stained, bring it anyway—we’ll make that call and do our best to restore it to its former glory.

Dress Up to Donate is more than a clothing program—it’s a celebration of individuality and self-expression. We’ve created a welcoming, judgment-free environment where students can explore different styles, try on various looks, and discover what makes them feel most confident. Our pop-up shopping events are designed to feel like a boutique experience, complete with fitting areas, mirrors, and supportive volunteers who are there to help, not to judge.

Students have the freedom to create and design their own unique look, whether that’s classic and elegant, bold and trendy, or somewhere beautifully in between. There’s no pressure, no rush, and absolutely no cost. Many students tell us that this experience—being able to choose their own outfit in a supportive environment—is just as valuable as the clothing itself. It builds confidence, fosters creativity, and reminds young people that our community truly cares about them.

Please bring your items to Mrs. Rosen at the John Burroughs High School front door beginning in early February. Include a detailed list with your name and address if you’d like a thank-you letter with our tax ID number. Our dedicated SkillsUSA team will then organize donations and prepare them for our pop-up shopping events, creating a welcoming boutique experience for students. BUSD students can browse and select outfits in a safe, supportive environment where they can express their personal style without worrying about cost. Every item you contribute helps a student feel confident and included. No donation is too small.

We’re accepting:Dresses, suits, blazers, dress shirts, slacks, skirts, belts, ties, bow ties, scarves, jewelry, clutches, purses, dress shoes, heels, flats, and formal boots and gowns in all sizes that complete the perfect look.