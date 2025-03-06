Jose Calderon Selected as Burbank’s Chief Information Officer

Jose Calderon has been selected as the City of Burbank’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Calderon will lead the city’s technology strategy, overseeing the implementation of innovative solutions to enhance efficiency across all City departments. His leadership will be key in optimizing technology resources and improving services for Burbank residents and businesses.

Jose Calderon

Calderon is a seasoned government technology leader with experience in the public and private sectors. As El Segundo’s Information Technologies Services Director, he oversaw citywide IT strategy, led significant initiatives like the El Segundo Digital 311 platform, and managed critical digital operations. Previously, as IT Director for the City of Evanston, Illinois, he modernized government processes and implemented cloud-based automation. He also held leadership roles at Raytheon Technologies, directing IT resources supporting classified programs and ensuring security compliance and operational efficiency.

“Jose brings a wealth of experience in technology and a strong track record of municipal government experience, innovation, and collaboration,” said Burbank City Manager Justin Hess. “He understands the importance of collaborating with staff and the community to develop smart, effective solutions that improve city operations and services. We’re excited to have him on board, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to Burbank.”

“I’m thrilled to join the City of Burbank and contribute to its innovative approach to government technology,” said Calderon. “I’m eager to work alongside the IT Department’s skilled and dedicated team to implement solutions that enhance efficiency, improve services, and support the city’s long-term goals.”

Calderon is expected to begin in April, pending the completion of conditional pre-employment requirements.