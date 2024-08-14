Joslyn Adult Center to Host 55 and Beyond Resource Fair

The Parks and Recreation Department invites adults ages 55 and over to the 55 & Beyond Resource Fair on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 West Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91506. This FREE event is open to the public and does not require advance registration.

The 55 & Beyond Resource Fair offers a wealth of information and resources to support the senior community. Attendees can connect with various organizations providing services in housing, transportation, nutrition, and low-cost programs. Highlights include:

  • Housing Information: Information about affordable housing options and services.
  • Transportation Solutions: Convenient transportation programs.
  • Nutrition Programs: Burbank Nutrition Services
  • Low-Cost Programs: Affordable activities and services for seniors.
  • Other Available Programs: Employment resources, legal aid, utility assistance and more!

This event is part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s commitment to fostering a supportive community for seniors, promoting social engagement, lifelong learning, and access to essential resources.

For more details about the 55 & Beyond Resource Fair or additional information about the programs and services offered by the Parks and Recreation Department, please visit www.BurbankCA.Gov/Adults55  or contact the Joslyn Adult Center at 818-238-5353.

