Jurisdiction Keeps Cheer, Band Away at Football Game

Cheerleaders and high school band members want to get back to doing what they do best by providing entertainment at sports events.

Barring a last-minute change, Burroughs High will not be able to have cheerleaders or its band at the Rose Bowl Thursday when it faces Pasadena High. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Because the game is being played in Pasadena, the Pasadena Unified School District is following the guidelines set forth by the city’s Public Health Department, Burroughs Vice Principal Steven Hubbell said. Pasadena, Long Beach and Vernon are the cities in Los Angeles County that have their own health department. Burbank, like most cities in the county, refer to the guidelines set forth by the County of Los Angeles Health Department.

The guidelines set forth by the two agencies are not the same, which is the reason for not allowing for the presence of the cheer squad and band.

Burroughs’ next game is April 2, when it will host Muir High at Memorial Field.