Krimson Hair Studio, Voted myBurbank’s Best Hair Salon, Celebrates 18 Year Anniversary

Krimson Hair Studio, voted Best Hair Salon in Burbank, has just celebrated their 18 year anniversary. Owner, Amanda Rotunno, a lifelong Burbank resident, has been a hair stylist for 25 years and opened up the bohemian-style salon back in 2005.

Since the start of the myBurbank’s Best Contest in 2021, Krimson has proven to be a fan favorite in the Burbank community. In 2021, Krimson won best hair salon, Rotunno won best hair stylist, and they also took home the prize for best esthetician and eyelash services. In 2022, Krimson won best hair salon, hair stylist and eyebrow services, and again this year they received the award for best hair salon, hair stylist and eyelash services.

Rotunno grew up in Burbank, attending Muir Middle School and Burbank High School, and always knew she wanted to be a hair stylist. Right after graduating college she went into the beauty business, working in Toluca Lake and Los Angeles before opening her own business in her hometown. “Building my business from the ground up is something I hold deep pride in,” said Rotunno. “I can’t imagine living or working anywhere else.”

Owner, Amanda Rotunno, celebrating the 18 year anniversary of Krimson Hair Studio.

As an American Board-Certified Hair Colorist and Redken Color Specialist, Rotunno mainly focuses on blonde and red hair coloring. Her salon has 13 chairs, all of which are filled by stylists, and everyone has their own specialty and practice to bring to the salon. No matter what you’re looking for, Krimson has a stylist for you. They also have a treatment room for facials, lash lifts and extensions, brow laminations, waxing, and more.

When Rotunno started Krimson 18 years ago, she wanted to create a space that everyone felt invited into. She had worked in many different salons but wanted her clients to walk into her salon and feel like they we’re coming into her home. It was important to her that both men and women felt comfortable coming into the space.

Rotunno has spilled her love for Bohemian style into the salon with ethnic vases decorating the cabinets, gold Moroccan-styled ottomans, and colorful arabesque mirrors at each station. While the interior transports you across the world, the outside of the building is what really catches everyone’s eye first.

Krimson Hair Studio owner, Amanda Rotunno.

If you have driven around Burbank, you can’t miss the crimson red building at the corner of Burbank Blvd. and Lima St. The big corner location, the bright colors, and their beautiful mural is something that always draws your eye. Artist, Alex Ali Gonzalez, is a muralist and illustrator, and designed and created the woman on the side of the building with flowing locks of multi-colored hair that spread across the face of the building along side the words “You are beautiful.” The mural was Rotunno’s gift to the salon for their 10 year anniversary.

18 years in Burbank has brought many clients through the door of Krimson Hair Studio and Rotunno shares how incredible it has been to watch young girls come in over the years to get their hair done for their school dances and graduations and then watch them grow up to get married and have their own kids. Stylists spend countless hours chatting with clients in their chair, growing relationships, building connections in the community, and creating life long friendships that develop outside the salon. “They become like a family member,” adds Rotunno. “It’s an amazing connection.”

As a parent and business owner in Burbank, Rotunno has deep roots in the city and community through the PTA, sports programs, and cancer foundations. Krimson has a commitment to giving back and always makes sure to provide items for raffle baskets to schools, sponsor banners for teams, give-a-ways and more. Rotunno’s priority has and always will be her family and the community they live in, and Burbank is a better place because of it.